Third grade class at Durbin Graded School, 1938-1939. Bottom row, left to right: Mary Edna Wimer, Green Arbogast, Jack Lambert, Unknown, Richard Gainer, Lake Sutton, Jakey Hull. Second row, l-r: Vernon Colaw ?, Archie Wilfong, Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Gainer, Unknown, Mary A. Taylor, Irene Miller, Monna Bell Stewart, Reon J. Lambert, Stanley Robertson. Third row, l-r: Opal Moats, Loretta Leader, Evelyn Taylor, Marie Simmons, Unknown, Virginia Moats, Deloris Slaven, Frances Yeager, Unknown. Top row, l-r: Hubert Hull, Unknown, Arlie Rexrode, Jr., Leroy “Gene” Moyers, Robert Louis Greathouse, Unknown, George Cromer, Paul Gragg. Courtesy of Richard Gainer, ID: PHP003250

