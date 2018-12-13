Thursday, December 12, 1968

Killed in Action

Word was received last Friday that Sergeant John Ray “Chipper” Williams had been wounded and died in hostile action in Viet Nam. The body will be returned to Marlinton for services and burial, but the arrival and date are not known at this time.

Weather

A call to Mrs. Howard Mullens at Woodrow got a report of zero Wednesday morning. There was about a foot of light, drifting snow there Sunday.

Curious Jar Lid

Stanley Loudermilk has an unusual antique jar lid. It had been in a trash pile for at least 50 years. The zinc canning lid is in excellent condition, the odd part is an extension of the glass liner of the lid that is in the shape of a large collar button. This must have been to hold the canned objects beneath the liquid. There are several patent dates in the middle 1800s.

Scenic Highway

The second section of the Scenic Highway was completed except for eleven posts when weather forced the crews to stop work last week. They are to be installed any day the weather permits. Frank Hill says the temperature was 10 to 15 degrees with the wind blowing 50 to 60 miles an hour last Thursday there.

4-H

The Marlinton Livewires held their meeting on the new Monday schedule, November 25, 1968. The meeting was called to order by the president, Linda Calhoun. The meeting was opened by singing the 4-H hymn preceded by the pledge and the motto. Devotions were then given by Janice Nelson, Susie Smith and Terry Wooddell. A bake sale and a dance were discussed by the members.

The program consisted of readings by Bobby Jo Sharp and Terry Wooddell. The meeting was then adjourned and refreshments were served. Barbara Hinkle, Reporter.

GBHS Homecoming

(corrected)

Miss Nancy Moore, Senior of Green Bank High School will reign over the 23rd Annual homecoming. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Moore, of Stony Bottom. Once again the blue and gold colors of Green Bank will play the Red Devils of Hillsboro High School, October 5 at 2 p.m. The queen will be crowned by Mr. Grey Cassell, Superintendent of Schools, during halftime festivities.

Wetzel Sheets, a Senior, will be the Queen’s Escort.

Her court of Princesses and Escorts are Donna Sheets and Jerry Matheny, Senior Attendants; Dorothy Bond and Arne Hungerbuhler, Junior Attendants; Marie Bond and Richard Ryder, Sophomore Attendants; Debra Matheny and Larry Means, Freshmen Attendants; Susan Vance, daughter of Robert Vance, of Green Bank, will be crown bearer.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alvadore Morgan, of Hillsboro, a daughter, named Susan Dawn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lee Hefner, of Marlinton, a son, named Gary Lee Hefner, II.

DEATHS

Mrs. Zoe Lambert, 77, of Green Bank; a member of the United Brethren Church. Burial in the family cemetery.

Adam O. Hevener, 88, of Durbin; a son of the late Harvey and Nancy Cassell Hevener. Burial in the Gum Cemetery.

Mrs. Minnie B. White Galford, 64, of Woodrow, a daughter of the late James N. and Ruth Barlow White. Burial in the Cochran Cemetery.