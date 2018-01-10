I’ll try to continue with this winter theme until the spring thaw, even though there weren’t many photographers who braved the ice and snow to take pictures back in the day. This is a fabulous picture of ice along the Greenbrier River at Hosterman in the winter of 1904. Pocahontas Co. Historical Society Collection, ID: PHS000071

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.