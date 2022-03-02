[caption id="attachment_85683" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/DSC_0022.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="604" class="size-full wp-image-85683" \/> Preserving Pocahontas Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson stands in front of the Pocahontas County Courthouse holding the old Valley Hotel ledger. A good portion of Marlinton's history can be found within the names signed on the pages of the ledger. The Valley Hotel stood near the railroad track, just about where the Fourth Avenue Mason Jar is located today. L.D. Bennett photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nReaders of The Pocahontas Times probably have a pretty good idea how important history is to those who call Pocahontas County home.\r\n\r\nWhenever one thinks of what they would want to save from a house fire \u2013 besides, of course, family and pets \u2013 we probably often share the same answer with others \u2013 our family photos, our important documents, the family Bible and the shoeboxes full of family history.\r\n\r\nBecause family history means so much.\r\n\r\nAnd when you add together the histories of the hundreds of families who have, for two hundred years, made this community what it is\u2026 it\u2019s a lot of history to save.\r\n\r\nFor over a decade, Preserving Pocahontas has been doing just that.\r\n\r\nRoberta Jo (B.J.) Sharp-Gudmundsson is the Historic Records Preservation Officer. She has deep roots in Pocahontas County. Her mother was Mary Jo Pierson Sharp, a descendant of the McComb family of Huntersville. Her father was Bob Sharp, who owned Wilbur Sharp & Son Men\u2019s Wear. Her grandfather, Wilbur, owned and operated the first pool hall in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nBuilding on the past, Gudmundsson has been gathering, copying and cataloguing our county\u2019s precious history \u2013 one photo, one document, one collection at a time.\r\n\r\nAnd it may have made her a little philosophical.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen you start talking to someone about their life and their family \u00ad\u2013 it\u2019s like they\u2019re letting you in a door \u2013 into their home,\u201d Gudmundsson said.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s an honor to be trusted this way.\u201d\r\n\r\nShe\u2019s been at the helm of Preserving Pocahontas for 12 years, since the inception of the non-profit organization.\r\n\r\nShe also sits on Marlinton\u2019s Town Council as town recorder.\r\n\r\nGudmundsson came to the position with 15 years of experience interviewing interesting people and producing documentary films, so digitizing documents was nothing new to her. \r\n\r\nGudmundsson\u2019s has about 30 documentary films to her credit \u2013 \u00a0some for the Shepherd Center in Lewisburg and some, working with one of Pocahontas County\u2019s well-known photographer, Doug \u00a0Chadwick.\r\n\r\nGudmundsson was honored to be named WV Filmmaker of the Year in 2005 for the documentary about Cal Price and The Pocahontas Times entitled, \u201c30.\u201d \r\n\r\n\u201cThe film making prepared me for the Preserving Pocahontas work \u2013 it all ties together,\u201d Gudmundsson said. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s all about preserving history. \r\n\r\n\u201cGetting out there and into people\u2019s lives \u2013 and finding out what they are all about and how to best tell their stories,\u201d she explained.\r\n\r\nSoon after Preserving Pocahontas was formed, it joined with many other county organizations, agencies and individuals to bring the Smithsonian exhibit, \u201cThe Way We Worked\u201d to Pocahontas County. \r\n\r\n\u201cThe Way We Worked\u201d was a national project mounted by the Smithsonian to document the histories of hard-working Americans.\r\n\r\nThe Smithsonian Institute chose a handful of locales in a few states for the travelling exhibit and Pocahontas County was one of them. The exhibit\u2019s visit was co-sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI heard that one of the reasons Pocahontas County was chosen to get the exhibit was because of the great degree of local interest,\u201d Gudmundsson recalled. \u201cSo many community members and organizations were eager to have it here and were quite willing to support the exhibit. \r\n\r\n\u201cThis just goes to show the level of interest that we have in history around here,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nThere is also a board of directors who are dedicated to the mission of Preserving Pocahontas: Timothy VanReenen, President; Nancy McComb Smithson, Vice-President; Ruth Taylor, Secretary; Gail Hyer, Treasurer; William P. McNeel and Robert Sheets, but the everyday work is left to Gudmundsson.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s really kind of just me,\u201d she said. \u201cI worked full-time for about five years then switched over to part-time. It can be a lot of work, but it\u2019s really fascinating work.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think the best thing about Preserving Pocahontas is the people that I come in contact with,\u201d she said with a smile. \u201cThey show me their pictures and the next thing you know, I\u2019m getting to know them and their whole family.\u201d \r\n\r\n\u201cEverybody thinks their story isn\u2019t important to anyone except to themselves, but that\u2019s so not true!\r\n\r\n\u201cEach story combines with everyone else\u2019s story to form a tapestry, which is bigger than any one of us, but includes all of us,\u201d Gudmundsson said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s what happens with Preserving Pocahontas. \r\n\r\n\u201cOur history \u2013 photos, documents, letters and other records \u2013 is so often found tucked in the pages of a family bible, or in boxes in the attic or the barn.\r\n\r\n\u201cPeople find these treasures and don\u2019t know what to do with them.\r\n\r\n\u201cTheir kids may not be interested in them \u2013 heck, they may not even want the family china,\u201d Gudmundsson said, laughing a sad laugh and shaking her head.\r\n\r\nSo, rather than letting these precious bits of our history get away from us, Preserving Pocahontas provides a way to save it for future generations. \r\n\r\nBesides the fact that having all these old documents and photos scanned keeps them safe in a permanent historical record, there are also personal benefits.\r\n\r\nIf something happens to the original documents, there\u2019s always the scanned version as a backup. \r\n\r\nFor instance, the 1985 flood destroyed a lot of our history \u2013 precious family documents and photos, family bibles and all kinds of family records were lost.\r\n\r\nWith Preserving Pocahontas, those documents needn\u2019t be lost.\r\n\r\nAnyone can bring their paper documents, photos, audio files to be digitized or pages from books to Gudmundsson to be scanned and added to the Preserving Pocahontas collection.\r\n\r\nEverything scanned and archived is recorded on a searchable database called Dublin Core Metadata, a program used internationally by archivists. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe can pull out anything and everything about any topic by date, name, location, etc.\u201d Gudmundsson explained.\r\n\r\nThe organization has established a mutually beneficial relationship with WVU.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I enter things into our digital online library \u2013 the same one that West Virginia University uses \u2013 with Dublin Core, we can send photos and my data base to WVU for instance, and we can have our records and photos uploaded to the Preserving Pocahontas website using their manpower.\u201d \r\n\r\nThere\u2019s a popular searchable archive collection for the Pocahontas County Historical Society within Preserving Pocahontas.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo when the Pocahontas County River Trail people or the Convention and Visitors Bureau or anyone or any organization in the county, the state or the world needs records or photos for something they\u2019re working on, we\u2019ve got \u2018em,\u201d Gudmundsson smiled.\r\nGudmundsson, who is also the president of the Pearl Buck Foundation, is proud of the Pearl Buck collection of records in Preserving Pocahontas, which are invaluable part of our county\u2019s and America\u2019s history. \r\n\r\n\u201cTo my knowledge, Preserving Pocahontas is the only private, non-profit, non-government entity like it in the state of West Virginia,\u201d she added with pride.\r\n\r\nPreserving Pocahontas is funded through the County Commission from an allotment from the Hotel\/Motel tax, so all of the work belongs to the people of Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe people of Pocahontas County really care about our history, enough so that they have gone to the trouble of funding Preserving Pocahontas all these years,\u201d she continued.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have a safety deposit box at City National Bank where all three archives: Preserving Pocahontas, Pearl Buck and the Historical Society, are backed up on hard drives, as are all of our digitized collections.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe digital hard drives are preserved, no matter what. \r\n\r\n\u201cIf the work has been interrupted, or if there\u2019s a disaster, it\u2019s all retrievable,\u201d she explained. \r\n\r\nEverything that people might need from Preserving Pocahontas is available online for free.\r\n\r\nThose who may want particular images of specific documents in high resolution may have to pay a fee, as do those who want to reprint the image in a book, etc. which would be intended for sale.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe go by all WVU guidelines, except we reduce the price they charge for things. \r\n\r\n\u201cWVU really sets the standards for West Virginia archives and archivists,\u201d Gudmundsson said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re very lucky these days \u2013 we can reclaim so much history that might have been lost, and still will be lost, unless people share it with us so we can make a permanent record of it.\u201d\r\n\r\nGudmundsson urges everyone to bring her those cardboard boxes of old records and family history.\r\n\r\nGet out the old photo albums \u2013 don\u2019t remove the pictures, that might ruin them \u2013 just leave them inside the album; they can be scanned just as they are.\r\n\r\nAnd don\u2019t forget the little gems tucked inside the pages of the family Bible.\r\n\r\nYou can loan the material and have it back after it\u2019s been scanned, or you can donate it to Preserving Pocahontas.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re caretakers of our county\u2019s history \u2013 of the history of the families who founded and built our communities,\u201d Gundmundsson said.\r\n\r\n\u201cNow we have a 200-year perspective on Pocahontas County\u2019s history. \r\n\r\n\u201cMaybe as we celebrate the Bicentennial, we might want to look at preserving as much of our history as we can.\u201d\r\n\r\nAnyone interested in learning more about Preserving Pocahontas or perusing the archived photos and records can visit the digital library online at preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nCall Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 if you have questions.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nPreserving Pocahontas is a private, non-profit organization whose purpose is the preservation of historical records and artifacts relating to the history of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.\r\n\r\nIt is exempt under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. As such, gifts to the organization are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.\r\n\r\nPreserving Pocahontas depends on the generous support of individuals, businesses, foundations and government agencies to locate and digitize historical collections for free public access.\r\n
