Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThis past October, the community of Hillsboro lost a giving soul \u2013\u00a0Lanty McNeel. \r\n\r\nLanty was known for his generosity and kind heart. His wife, Janet, hopes to keep that memory alive for future generations by donating to local organizations in his honor.\r\n\r\n\u201cLanty was all about supporting the community,\u201d she said. \u201cHe was always making donations to the fire department, to the church.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe McNeels have also made donations to the schools. Most recently, Janet donated books for all the third grade students in Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nThe book is about Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician who was born, raised and educated in Greenbrier County. She has been the subject of several publications, including \u201cHidden Figures,\u201d by Margot Lee Shetterly, which was developed into a film of the same name.\r\n\r\nFor the third graders, the book of choice is \u201cCounting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13,\u201d by Helaine Becker, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was at the library in Hillsboro and read it,\u201d Janet said. \u201cIt\u2019s a perfect picture book for third grade.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe McNeels previously donated the same book to the third grade students in Greenbrier County.\r\n\r\nThe book follows a young Katherine through her childhood \u2013 when she discovered she loved mathematics \u2013 and into her accomplishments as a mathematician at NASA.\r\n\r\n\u201cI got really interested in her story,\u201d Janet said. \u201cJohn Glenn was an astronaut who would not go out into space unless Katherine was involved in all the mathematical calculations.\u00a0 She was a brilliant lady.\u201d\r\n\r\nJanet said she hopes the students enjoy the books which were given as a reminder of Lanty\u2019s generous spirit.\r\n\r\n\u201cI did this as a way to remember him,\u201d she said. \u201cHe touched a lot of lives. He was much loved.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_85687" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/Image.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="313" class="size-full wp-image-85687" \/> After receiving the book \u201cCounting on Katherine,\u201d donated by Janet McNeel in memory of her late husband, Lanty, third grade students in the county happily posed with the books for photos. Above and at right, Marlinton Elementary School students. Seated, from left:\u2008Kaley Waugh, Kadyn Pyles and Drayden Cassell. Second row, from left:\u2008Ayla Fanning, River Mace, Colt Keating, Brysen Cox, Leah Long and Weston Cassell. Back row, from left: Jaxon Cassell, Kaidee Sewell, Austin Harrell, Wade Goldizen, Carson Oscar, Johnathan Burgess and Waylon Burdette.\u00a0\u00a0[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_85688" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/image0.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="322" class="size-full wp-image-85688" \/> Front row, from left:\u2008Jesse McNabb, Nebraska Long, Isabella McClure, Elizabeth McClure, Augustus Burdette and Landyn Hoke. Back row, from left:\u2008Hunter Hefner, Ashlei Malcom, Chloe Williams, Tyler Faulknier, Waylon Robertson, Jaelyn Moore, Phoenix Shinaberry and Hayden Reed.\u00a0\u00a0[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_85689" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/IMG_8912.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="491" class="size-full wp-image-85689" \/> Green Bank Elementary-Middle School. Front row, from left:\u2008Landyn Rexrode, Brayden Matheny, Emilie Shipman, Lilee Friel, Gunner Day and Creedence Friel. Second Row, from left: Halayna Blechl, Lucas Sutton, Rayna Kerr, David Hedrick, Noah Arbogast and Brian Douglas. Third row, from left: Carmen Santana Warner, James Cook, Jase Mick, Elijah Foe, Jeremy Ryan Koelker, Gunnar McCarty, Elizabeth Dickenson, Madelyn Rittenhouse and Cloie Cassell.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_85682" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/Alderman-for-paper.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="428" class="size-full wp-image-85682" \/> Hillsboro Elementary School. Front row, from left:\u2008Owen Chaney, Jase Hamilton, Levi Irvine and Zachary Mason. Second row, from left:\u2008Amanda Stanley, James Goldsberry, Brennon Armstrong, teacher Shannon Alderman, Mackenzie White and Jackson Tankersley.[\/caption]
