Lee Kidd, 51, of Lewisburg, unexpectedly passed away at his home February 21, 2022.

Born July 30, 1970 in Marlinton, he was a son of Leffort “Jupe” Kidd Jr. (Francis) and Pat Loudermilk (Jack).

Lee was a loving son, husband and father. He loved his family more than anything in the world. Lee loved riding his motorcycle, the outdoors and sheep farming, and he never met a stranger. When Lee saw anyone in need he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He worked for ABB for 31 years. Most recently he was employed by the WV Department of Highways.

Lee was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lee and Lilly Rose; paternal grandparents, Leffort Sr. and Lillian Kidd; and granddaughter, Isabelle Williamson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Amy Kidd; children, Kara and Jonathan Baker, Kole Kidd, Mark and Angie Williamson, Morgan and Nathan Brackenridge, Misty McMillion and Chris and Mariana McMillion, grandchildren Josh, Ava, Mylee, Jaxson, Ben, Kolton, Carrie and Zoe; siblings, Missy (Rusty) Hamons, and Kenny (Lori) Kidd; best friend, Sheila Hudson; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Mark Shafer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Lee Kidd at First Citizens Bank account # 008926423572.

