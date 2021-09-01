Thursday, September 1, 1921\r\n\r\nCome into the garden, Maud,\r\nFor the black bat, night, has flown,\r\nAnd the grass and weeds are taking it, and I am here alone;\r\nDoggone it, Maud, come on and work, \r\nAnd help out with the hoeing.\r\n\r\nThat does not rhyme so awful good, but it is better than the effort to make stood rhyme with blood, as occurs in the original poem.\r\n\r\nFor a long time, we have promised ourself to make a full and detailed report about our favorite outdoor sport of gardening and now is as good a time as any. We find it very difficult to talk about it, for no sooner do we open up our heart to a friend on the subject but what his eye begins to wander and turn in and he wants to talk about his own silly garden, and that is no interest to us. When anyone comes around our house, he should be prepared to talk garden and talk intelligent, but not take up all the time. Then another thing, gardeners are such awful liars, and they magnify so much\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nNumerous cases of diphtheria have been reported in the town and county during the past month. Cases have occurred where, so far as known, there had been no exposure to the disease. It is thought that persons who have had the disease may carry the germ of infection for some weeks, or months, after apparent recovery. At any rate it would be well that extra precautions be taken at this time to avoid infection with this serious disease, and that persons recovering from the disease use care not to use common drinking cups or otherwise carry possible infections. The schools of the county will soon open, with increased danger of an epidemic of diphtheria.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nWm. H. Cackley, of Ronceverte, for forty or more years a subscriber to The Pocahontas Times, was 76 years old on June 25. On September 5, he and Mrs. Cackley will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their wedding. They have two sons and two daughters and seven grandchildren. All are expected to be present and a joyous time is anticipated.\r\n\r\nCAR STOLEN\r\n\r\nThe automobile of W. A. Barlow was stolen in Marlinton Tuesday night. The Barlow family attended Chau- tauqua and parked their car in the street in front of the tent. When they were ready to go home, the car was gone. It was first heard of at Cloverlick, and found at Dunmore Wednesday morning. It had been driven away by one, Asa Rider, aged about 18 years. He was brought to jail and the car returned to its owner. Rider is a native of this county. \r\nHe says he has been in the army the past six months.\r\n\r\nDEVER-MURDOCH\r\n\r\nWednesday afternoon, August 31st, at 1:30, Earl B. Dever, of Knapps Creek, and Miss Zela Gray Murdoch, of Renick, were united in marriage at the Presbyterian Manse in Marlinton. The young couple left immediately for a trip across the country to Staunton, Va. and Washington, D. C. They expect to be at home on Knapps Creek shortly to receive the congratulations of their friends.\r\n\r\nDICKSON \u2013 PRITCHARD\r\n\r\nA very pretty wedding was solemnized at Mt. Carmel church on Knapps Creek at high noon, August 24th, when Miss Elsie Pritchard became the bride of Mr. Stewart Dickson.\r\n\r\nThe church was tastefully decorated in evergreen and potted plants and lighted by numerous candles. Mrs. Elmer Moore sang, \u201cI Love You Truly,\u201d by Carrie Jacobs-Bond, just before the ceremony. The bridal party entered the church to the strains of Mendelssohn\u2019s Wedding March, the flower girls, Virginia Barnett and Catherine Swadley, in white organdie, strewing flowers in the aisle, and opening the gates leading to the altar. The groomsmen, Messrs. Niel Pritchard and Ward Harper, followed by the maids, Miss Mary Pritchard, sister of the bride, and Miss Audrey Swadley, niece of the groom; the groom and his best man, Mr. Roy Dickson. The maid of honor, Miss Blanche Pritchard, sister of the bride, preceded the bride, who was given away by her mother\u2026\r\n\r\nA five-course luncheon was served to the bridal party at the home of the bride, just before the ceremony\u2026\r\n\r\nFollowing the ceremony, the young couple left amid a shower of rice and good wishes, for a tour of eastern and northern cities. After October 1st, they will be at home at Crabbottom, Va.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\n\r\nWord has come of the death of Mrs. Ella Moore Varner, at her home in Los Angeles, California, after an illness of three years. Her age was 70 years. She was the widow of Benjamin Varner, and a daughter of the late Washington Moore, of Knapps Creek. Her brother is Zane Moore, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nSTONY BOTTOM\r\n\r\nWe are having very dry weather in this section. Rain is badly needed.\r\n\r\nThe farmers have all finished threshing their grain and are now busy cutting their corn.\r\n\r\nContractors are about to complete the construction of a fine house for Lee Buzzard of this town.\r\n\r\nMiss Florence Barnett is back from Kentucky visiting friends and relatives. She will return to Kentucky this week, where she will teach a term of school.\r\n\r\nMrs. Martha Barnett, Mrs. J. W. Gillispie and daughter, of Arbovale, were visiting friends here Sunday.\r\n\r\nONOTO\r\n\r\nShowers yesterday revived vegetation somewhat. It is getting very dry in this section.\r\n\r\nIn the way of improvements, it might be well to state that Geo. A. C. Auldridge is building a new and up to date garage and poultry house and is getting ready to build a barn.\r\n\r\nMiss Burr, of Renick, who formerly taught school in this neighborhood, has been the guest of Miss Dameron Barlow for a few days.\r\n\r\nA large aeroplane passed over there Tuesday, going in the western direction.\r\n\r\nGilbert VanReenen is recovering from a severe attack of scarlet fever.\r\n\r\nMrs. F. C. Pritchard, of Dunmore, has been spending a few days with her mother, Mrs. M. J. Baxter.
Leave a Reply