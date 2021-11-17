<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/OBIT.-Connie-Ober-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="267" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84064" \/>\r\n\r\nConnie Sue Ober, age 64, of Sparta, North Carolina, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, November 10,\u00a02021,\u00a0at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBorn June 17, 1957, in Ronceverte, she was a daughter of the late Howard L. and Sarah Anne\u00a0Grimmett\u00a0Boggess. \r\n\r\nConnie was a homemaker who rarely stayed home, instead enjoying the scenic byways of her beloved West Virginia.\u00a0 She loved her cat, crafting and flowers. Although her health prevented her from learning to swim, she crossed every other item off her bucket list. Connie was cherished by many friends in West Virginia and North Carolina whom she gifted with her laughter and kindness. She was a constant companion to her husband, Bill, and her sister, Betty.\u00a0 She was raised in the Methodist faith, but most recently attended the Mountain View Assembly of God in Marlinton and Mt. Zion United Methodist in Piney Creek, North Carolina.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ober; three sisters, Velma J. Boggess, Sarah J.\u00a0McElraft and Betty L. Boggess; and a brother, Howard L. Boggess, Jr.\r\n\r\nConnie is survived by a sister,\u00a0Princa\u00a0\u201cPatti\u201d Cox (Larry), of Sparta, North Carolina; and five brothers, Darrell (Jackie), of Rainelle, Henry L., of Frankford, John K., of White Sulphur Springs, Bobby F., of\u00a0Fairlea, and John W., of Central City, Kentucky; a step-son, Roger Ober (Kimberly), of Marlinton; one step-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with Connie\u2019s wishes, the body will be cremated, and there will be no service.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nThe family would prefer this time be spent honoring Connie by helping a neighbor, lending a\u00a0hand\u00a0or revisiting a forgotten friendship.\r\n\r\nConnie\u2019s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Carmella Combs, Joe and Mary Clendenin, Debbie Workman, Mountain Valley Hospice, Genesis Health Care, the staff at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home and so many who have filled Connie\u2019s days with joy.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nDonations may be made to the Pocahontas County Family Resource Network, PO Box 3, Marlinton, WV\u00a0 24954 or the Joan and How-ard Woltz\u00a0Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC\u00a0 27017.\r\n\r\nThomas Family Funeral Service is honored to be serving the Ober Family.\u00a0\r\n \r\nOnline tributes may be extended to the family at www.thomasfamilyfs.com\r\n
