Daniel Herman Gibson, 71, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Wed-nesday, December 15, 2021, at Kanawha Hospice Care in Lewisburg.\r\n\r\nBorn October 2, 1950, in Pocahontas County, Virginia, he was a son of the late James Parker Gibson and Lois Ann White Gibson.\r\nMr. Gibson was a retired laborer.\r\n\r\nHe loved the outdoors and spending time at the West Virginia State Fair.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by three children, Daniel Gibson, Michelle Gibson and Christy Gibson;\u00a0three grandchildren; two brothers, Steve Gibson and wife, Pansy, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, and Gary Gibson, of Vinton, Virginia.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Gibson.\r\n\r\nA private funeral service will be held at a later date.\r\n\r\nArrangements are being handled by McLaughlin and Young Funeral Home. \r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at\u00a0mclaughlinandyoung.com\r\n
