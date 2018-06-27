Historical Sketches of Pocahontas County ~ 1901

By William T. Price

BIOGRAPHIC

WILLIAM AULDRIDGE

William Auldridge, Senior, the ancestor and founder of the family relationship of that name in our county, was a native of England. His mother, who by her second marriage became Mrs. John Johnson, a pioneer of Marlinton, lived to be more than one hundred years of age.

His wife was Mary Cochran. Mr. Auldridge built up a home at the Bridger Notch, and it is believed the old barn stood on the spot where one of the Bridger boys died. This place is now owned by William Auldridge, a grandson.

There were six sons and three daughters: Sarah, Elizabeth, Nancy, Thomas, William, John, Samuel, James and Richard.

Thomas Auldridge, the eldest son, when in his prime was considered one of the strongest men physically in West Pocahontas. The first revelation of his strength was at a log rolling. The champion of the day attempted to take young Auldridge’s handspike – which was a fancy article of its kind. The young athlete picked up both the champion and the disputed handspike and laid them on the log heap, with apparent ease.

James Auldridge, the eldest son, first married Mary Ann Barlow, and settled on land now occupied by Nathan Barlow, and then moved to the home near Edray where he now resides. His children were Henry, Miriam, Elizabeth, Moffett and George. He was sadly bereaved of his first family by the ravages of disease, one son, George, alone was spared.

Thomas Auldridge, Junior, married Catherine Moore and lived on the homestead. Two daughters, Mrs. Margaret Hannah, on Bucks Run, and Mrs. Ida McClure, who lives on a part of the old homestead.

George Auldridge, the survivor of the first family, married Huldah Cassel, and lives on the homestead near Edray.

William Auldridge married Elizabeth Moore, and settled on a part of the homestead…

Sarah Auldridge, daughter of Thomas, Senior, married the late J. Harvey Curry, near Frost. Her son, Ellis Curry, married Miss Rock, and lives near Dunmore. Mary Curry married Benjamin Arbogast, and lives near Greenbank…

William Auldridge married Nancy Kellison and settled on the Greenbrier, two miles below the mouth of Swago. Their only child, Martha, married George Hill, son of Abram Hill of Hills Creek. While he was in service in 1861 at Valley Mountain, he contracted the measles. He came home and his wife took down also with the same disease, and the two died within a week of each other, leaving a daughter, who is now Mrs. Robert Shafer…

John Auldridge married Rebecca Smith, who is particularly mentioned in the memoirs of John Smith, of Stony Creek…

The venerable man whose history we have been tracing – as illustrated by his descendants – was a very estimable person. He was an ever busy, industrious and exemplary citizen. His influence was ever for sincere piety, strict honesty and quiet judicious attention to his own concerns…

Early in his manhood he was greatly disabled by a falling tree and was seriously crippled for life, and yet the work he and his children accomplished in opening up abundant homes, under difficulties, is truly remarkable and worthy of special appreciation…

Mr. Auldridge, owing to his disabled condition, became a school teacher, and pursued that vocation for years, and did much good in that line. When he died at an advanced age several years since, the common remark was that one of our best old men had gone from us.