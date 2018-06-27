The decision to situate the annual Little Levels Heritage Festival on the grounds of the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace in Hillsboro and holding it at the end of June was originally made to honor the world famous author – winner of the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes. Born on June 26, 1892, this year marks Buck’s 126th birthday. B.J. Gudmundsson, President of the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Foundation, shares birthday cake and lemonade with Little Levels festival guests, including a group of youthful celebrants, shown above. L.D. Bennett photo