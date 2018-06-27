What is going on in America?

The opposing viewpoints on issues of our day are poisoning our society.

Citizens used to understand the value of work and allowed others to have an opinion.

We understood, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

There is a reason our national motto is: “United We Stand.”

When did people decide that the only acceptable position on any issue, is theirs?

You can pick a topic. Any topic. Whatever it is, we each have our individual prospective. The problem is, the basis of our position is determined by personal experience and what little we may know about a particular subject.

Often, what we know is not the problem. What we do not know is the problem. When we don’t have or understand all the facts, our position on a particular subject is flawed. Worse yet, if one will not consider the other side of an issue, then one’s position may be well-intended, but wrong. To simply refuse to consider all the facts is a disservice to families, organizations and societies.

We need to be truthful with ourselves.

Radio commentator Paul Harvey used to refer to “the rest of the story.”

Be open.

Consider that, while we may have an opinion, we might not always have sufficient knowledge about an issue to have an “informed” opinion.

For instance, how is it that Elon Musk can talk about an underground high-speed train running from coast to coast, or an underground express loop from downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport, and he is perceived to be forward thinking and genius. But, a 600-mile, 42-inch pipeline is seen as threatening, beyond anything we have ever seen?

I say: Pocahontas County has survived a civil war and nearly 200 years of various threats. Let the specialists do the business they understand.

Welcome construction companies and their crews to the county. I hope all involved will enjoy their time here and decide to return with their families for vacations.

By the time you read this, I hope the condition of the hanging flowers on main street has returned to normal. Flowers are to be watered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with occasional injections of Miracle Grow. Last week, the Town failed to water them on Friday.

Mark your Calendar

Events are planned at both ends of Main Street for the town’s Fourth of July celebration to be held Friday, July 6.

The Pocahontas Artisan Co-op, at the Depot, will have music and games.

Cub Scout Pack #33 will hold a Toughman Contest and sell hot-dogs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Gazebo. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

