Thursday, June 4, 1897

MRS SUSAN HOUDYSCHELL, who was arrested as accessory to the Frost burglary for concealing stolen goods, is at the jail here, having been unable to give bail. Monday she was to be seen doing up the week’s washing, and apparently enjoying as much freedom as any woman in the town.

LAST FRIDAY, Mrs. Mattie Beard, whose home is with Joseph McNeel, near Hillsboro, fell and dislocated her hip. She suffers so much that the worst is feared by her numerous friends as to final results. She is past eighty years of age, but is remarkably well preserved for a person of her years.

IT WAS the writer’s pleasure to dine with Mrs. Andrew Dilley, a few days since, and among the delicacies served up was a delicious cup of 12 cent coffee. Times are certainly promising for those who love the beverage that cheers but inebriates not. Fifty years since, it was five pound for a dollar, in Andy Jackson times.

AT SUTTON, last Saturday, during the performance of Spark’s circus, two of the trained horses got into a fight and broke over the ropes and ran amongst the women and children, causing a panic. Two women, Helen Berry and Minnie Allman, were fatally injured and a large number hurt. A mob was about to destroy the outfit, but was quieted. The manager was arrested.

A SOMEWHAT mean man inserted the following ad in a western paper: “Notice – My wife, Delia Stacy, having left my bed and board, I will not be responsible for any debts she may contract after this date. John Stacy.”

In the next issue of the same paper, the wife had her revenge in this way: “Notice – My husband, John Stacy, having neither bed nor board to provide for me, I am now taking in washing at No. – B Street. Delia Stacy.”

MESSRS WISE Herold, Marion Gum, Holmes and Benjamin Sharp on their recent outing to the head of Greenbrier met with good success for the time they fished, catching between three and four hundred. They first tried the West Prong, but the fish had gone up too far; then the party went to the East Branch, beyond VanBuren Arbogast’s and found the fishing good, tho the water was “cold as Christmas…”

THE MEMBERS of the Marlinton Bar and their ladies spent several days last week on Williams River at the club house at the mouth of Tea Creek. The time passed very pleasantly, and in spite of two white frosts, the trout bit well for Williams River. The fish have about all disappeared from those waters, but for fresh air, cold water, wild flowers, and magnificent mountain scenery, Tea Creek cannot be surpassed. It is the prettiest stream in the State. The falls are especially fine, and the pool at the forks is worth tramping many miles to see. Our only lament is that the camera is more in order on Tea Creek than the fishing rod.

Earthquake on Knapps Creek

About 2 p.m. Monday, as Squire I. B. Moore, was reclining in a lounge in the parlor, reading a newspaper, he heard a rumbling sound like that of a distant train, and about the same instant felt a tremor as if the lounge was in a swing. Looking up, the paper on the ceiling and walls seemed to undulate and looked as if the plaster was about to crack and fall.

Peyton Moore came from an adjoining room to see whose wagon was going by. Mrs. Moore, in a remote part of the house, noticed the disturbance and at once surmised it to be an earthquake. It was fully a minute before all became quiet. A sewing machine in the hall executed a nice little performance as if it wanted to execute a minuet.

About half a mile away, Miss Rella Clark was hearing lessons, when she noticed the stove was swaying and the building was in a tremor. She sent a pupil out to see who might be trying to shake the schoolhouse, but as no one was seen at such a prank, it occurred to her that it might be an earthquake. The shock was distinctly felt at Wise Herold’s and at Washington Moore’s also.

WEATHER REPORT

Twenty-two snows fell the past winter aggregating a depth of 40 1/2 inches. There was less snow last winter than any I have on record, except the winter of ’89 – ’90, which had 34 snows and 38 1/2 inches. The past February had 10 fogs and May had 11 frosts. From November 1 to April 1, a little over three-fourths of the weather was cloudy.

The winters of ’56 –’90 there were forty snows, aggregating nine feet.

The winter of ’90-’91, there was eight feet nine inches of snow with 28 snowstorms. This is what I gather from my snow book – kept by me from 1856 to 1897.