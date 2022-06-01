ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 25, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14385

ESTATE OF: JUANITA MAE MACE

EXECUTOR: John E. Perrette

5605 Melvin Drive

The Villages, FL. 32163-5735

ESTATE NUMBER: 14386

ESTATE OF: JACK ELMAN CLARK

EXECUTRIX: Judith Clark

628 Laurel Run Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9081

ESTATE NUMBER: 14391

ESTATE OF: TERESA ANN WHITE

EXECUTOR: William Stephen White

P. O. Box 72

Slaty Fork, WV 26291-0072

ESTATE NUMBER: 14393

ESTATE OF: CAROLYN SUE GALLEW

ADMINISTRATOR: Robert E. Gallew, Jr.

P. O. Box 41

Green Bank WV 24944-0041

ESTATE NUMBER: 14395

ESTATE OF: DIANA SUE SHEETS

ADMINISTRATOR: Michael A. Vandevender

343 Back Draft Road

Green Bank, WV 24944-9006

ESTATE NUMBER: 14396

ESTATE OF: CAMERON DAVID DUNBRACK

ADMINISTRATRIX: Veronica Morgan

313 ECF Drive

Lewisburg, WV 24901-5950

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 20, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/26/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF

APRIL MICHELLE HUDGINS, Petitioner

and Civil Action No. 22-D-07

JONATHAN LEO HANSLEY, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE.

To the Above Named Respondent: JONATHAN LEO HANSLEY

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that JONATHAN LEO HANSLEY is a non-resident of West Virginia and is hereby ordered to serve upon the pro se Petitioner, whose address is 1591 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, WV 24954, an Answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition for Divorce filed in this action on or before June 20, 2022.

A hearing on the Petition for Divorce is set in the Family Court of Pocahontas County at 818-C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV, on July 12, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. If you fail to Answer the Petition for Divorce, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court May 19, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

5/26/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Bobby Morrison & Teresa Morrison, and bearing date the 13th day of May, 2005, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 261, at page 670, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc., formerly Citizens National Bank, having declared the whole of the indebtedness thereunder to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 24th day of June, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of those certain lots or parcels of real estate, including the improvements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, including, but not limited to those certain tracts or parcels of real estate situate in the Town of West Marlinton, and shown on the property plat of said Town as Lot Number Five (5), in Block Number Two (2), which said plat is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 51, at page 234 and 235.

And being the same tracts or parcels of real estate as acquired by Bobby Morrison and Teresa Morrison, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Curtis G. Dunbrack, said Deed bears date the 13th day of May, 2005, and is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 295, at page 582.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Citizens Bank of West Virginia, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 24th day of May, 2022.

Michael C. Doss, Trustee

6/2/3c

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS and J. STEVEN HUNTER, Special Commissioners, pursuant to the terms of that certain Order of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, entered on the 9th day of May, 2022, in that certain civil action styled, “Brenda Waugh and Catherine Waugh vs. Malisa Hutto, Civil Action No. 21-C-15(D)”, will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 10th day of June, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, conveyed thereby, being and consisting of the following:

All of those two certain tracts or parcels of real estate all being situate near Buckeye in the Edray District of Pocahontas, West Virginia, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I

Beginning at the Northeast corner at an iron stake and running in a Southerly direction 190 feet to a stake and a corner; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel to U. S. 219 325 feet to an iron stake and a corner; thence in a Northerly direction 64 feet to an iron stake and a corner; thence in a Northeasterly direction to an iron stake and the point of beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less; Identified as parcel 5.1 of Tax Map 66 in the 2021 Land Book for the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

TRACT II

Beginning at a fence post in fence junction, a north east corner of the 1.0 acre tract and with same S 70-40 W 403.00’ to a ¼” spike set on edge of a road thence:

N 14-09 W 40.0’ to a ½” rebar set thence:

N 70-40 E 393.5’ to a ½” rebar set thence:

S 27-00 E 40.0’ to place of beginning and containing 0.37 acres more or less. Identified as parcel 5.2 of Tax Map 66 in the 2021 Land Book for the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any restrictions, covenants, conditions, matters of record and encumbrances against the same. The title shall be conveyed by the Trustees, with covenants of special warranty. The 2022 real estate taxes shall be the responsibility of the purchaser and all taxes thereafter due and assessed against the said property shall be the responsibility of the purchaser.

TERMS OF SALE: Ten Percent (10%) of the highest bid shall be deposited with the Special Commissioners immediately at the conclusion of the auction, which will be applied to the amounts due from purchaser at closing. The deposit is non-refundable unless the Special Commissioners for some reason beyond their control can not deliver special warranty of title or if the Court does not approve the bid.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder subject to the approval of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Closing shall take place within fifteen (15) days after the Court’s approval of said bid.

Given unto our hands on this the 16th day of May, 2022.

Michael C. Doss, Special Commissioner

J. Steven Hunter, Special Commissioner

5/19/3c

NOTICE OF SALE

OF REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Jeffrey P. Barlow, Sheriff, Administrator for the Estate of Alfred C. Ervine, by virtue of that certain document, bearing date the 21st day of January, 2022, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Fiduciary Order Book 26 at page 11, will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 13th day of June, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

Parcel:

All that certain lot or parcel of real estate, together with the improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate approximately in the Green Bank District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on the south end of the Community of “Green Bank”, lying on the south side of State Route 92/28, and bordering on the northeast side of the center of Deer Creek, a tributary of the Greenbrier River, and is more particularly describe as follows:

BEGINNING at a found 5/8 inch rebar with plastic cap, with a metal fencepost beside it on the east side of the newly constructed entrance fill, about 12 fee south of a large ditch, from which a 1 ¼ inch iron pipe bears N 89-11 E as 200.0 feet, corner to the Tri-County Community Care of Green Bank, and Power Pole # MP 050A-1AZ-766 bears S 69-37 W at 100.8 feet;

Thence S 3-05 W with Tri County 367.5 feet to a found 5/8 inch iron rebar with plastic cap driven flush, with a metal fence post beside it, from which Power Pole # MP 1036074 bears N 5-28 W at 48.8 feet, a corner to Charles Hatmaker’s Parcel 3.4;

Thence S 21-24 W with Hatmaker 174.6 feet to a Utility Pole a corner to Hatmaker;

Thence S 21-24 with Hatmaker at about 47 feet crossing Old State Route 28, in all, 67.0 feet to a set 5/8 inch iron rebar with plastic cap, driven flush about 22 feet north of Deer Creek;

Thence S 55-41 E with Hatmaker 140.0 feet to a set 5/8 inch iron rebar with plastic cap, driven flush about 6 feet northeast of Deer Creek;

Thence S 51-00 W 27.0 feet to the center of Deer Creek, a corner to Charles Snyder’s Parcel 53.1 and David Martin’s Parcel 53;

Thence with the center of Deer Creek for the next five courses;

N 63-37 W with Snyder 130.6 feet;

N 48-25 W on with Snyder 203.7 feet to a point;

N 59-35 W with Snyder for about 245 feet, then with David Martin’s Parcel 5, in all, 305.2 feet to a point in the center of Deer Creek;

N 50-45 W with Martin 90.9 feet;

N 21-19 W with Martin 329.7 feet to a point in the center of Deer Creek in a line with the south side of State Route 92/28, from which the center of the concrete bridge over Deer Creek bears N 6-34 W at 50.3 feet;

Thence N 89-38 E with the south side of State Route 92/28, at 57 feet passing through a set 5/8 inch iron rebar with plastic cap, and at 128 feet crossing Old State Route 28, in all, 661.0 feet to the point of beginning containing 6.6 acres as surveyed by John L. Wayne, Jr., Professional Surveyor License No. 859 of Arbovale, West Virginia 24915, which said plat is of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Deed Book 326, at page 522. This conveyance is further made subject to any and all out conveyances, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way, covenants, leases and licenses found in the chain of title to the described real estate of record in the Office of Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, appertaining to the aforesaid real estate.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

Given unto my hand this the 23rd day of May, 2022.

Jeffrey P. Barlow, Sheriff, Administrator

5/26/2c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

Certificate No. 38189 – Timothy H. Wade

To: WILLIAMS RESOURCES CORP, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: MARLINTON CORP. MAP: 3 PARCEL 000100003001

You will take notice that Timothy H. Wade, the purchaser of the following real estate, Certificate No. 38189, located in MARLINTON CORP District, LT 29-30 BLK 15, 50×120 FEE (80%), which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of WILLIAMS RESOURCES CORPORATION, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on 10/05/2021. Timothy H. Wade requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after 07/18/2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before 07/18/2022 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to 07/18/2022 $567.15

Amount of taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to 07/18/2022 $0.00

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest to 07/18/2022 $619.84

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest to 07/18/2022 $0.00

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order,

certified or personal check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeffrey Barlow, Sheriff of Pocahontas County.

$1186.99

You may redeem at any time before 07/18/2022 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Given under my hand 5/16/2022.

G. Russell Rollyson Jr.

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County, State of West Virginia.

Return this letter and payment to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-118, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568.

5/26/3c

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that to satisfy a Writ of Execution, the Sheriff of Pocahontas County, Jeff Barlow, will, on Monday, the 13th day of June 2022, at 10:30 a.m. offer for sale at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in Marlinton, West Virginia, the following item:

One (1) 2021 ASM Trailer

Title #FM23457

Said item will be sold without warranty or guarantee of any kind to the highest responsible bidder at said sale for cash in hand on the day of sale or prior approved credit.

The Sheriff reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to continue the said sale from time to time as he may choose.

Said item may be inspected prior to the sale by contacting Sheriff Jeff Barlow at the Sheriff’s Department during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. 304-799-4445.

5/26/2c

NOTICE

To Former Clients of:

Family Law Associates (fka Delby B. Pool & Associates)

Delby B. Pool, Esquire and/or Amy L. Lanham, Esquire, for the time period from January 1992 through March 31, 2018:

Please take NOTICE that we are DESTROYING old files.

Your file will be destroyed if you do not pick it up before July 31, 2022.

You may, upon providing proof of identity, pick up your file at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the following address:

Family Law Associates

230 Court Street

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Please call ahead to 304-623-9711 to arrange a time for pick up.

5/26/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public meeting on June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2023 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program (CWSRF).

A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2023 Priority List. The meeting will take place in person at the WV DEP’s Headquarters in Charleston, WV. An option to attend remotely or call-in is below.

A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2023 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing, or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.

Contact:

Katheryn Emery

WV Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water & Waste Management

Clean Water State Revolving Fund

601 57th Street, SE

Charleston, WV 25304

(304) 926-0499 Ext. 43830

Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov

Google Meeting information

https://meet.google.com/cnc-fcfh-ozb

Dial in number: 1-440-462-3547

PIN: 120 836 348#

6/2/2c

NOTICE:

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority has adopted Mandatory Garbage Disposal Regulations pursuant to the requirements of West Virginia Code. These regulations require the owner of each residence, defined as any structure or shelter in which a person spends one or more nights per year, to pay the annual Solid Waste Assessment Fee (Green Box Fee), or contract for the entire year with a certificated solid waste collection service operating in Pocahontas County, or utilize the Free Day at Pocahontas County Landfill each month during the fiscal year, July 1 through June 30.

Property owners who do not comply with this regulation are subject to a civil penalty of $150.00 for each year the fee is not paid, per West Virginia Code Subsection 22-C-4-10.

The 2021 Green Box fee must be paid by June 30, 2022 to avoid the $150.00 civil penalty.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority

6/2/2c

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Town of Marlinton is accepting sealed bids for repairs and paving of uncompleted portions through Mountain View Cemetery and repair break on center road where it meets lower road, located in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Applicants must be qualified bonded West Virginia contractors licensed with the State of West Virginia, and this project must be in accordance with West Virginia prevailing wage rates, if applicable.

Please offer bids in writing, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid Mountain View Cemetery Paving” and deliver by mail or in person, to the Town of Marlinton at 709 2nd Avenue, Marlinton, WV, 24954, no later than 4:30 pm on June 17, 2022. Bids will be opened at a special meeting of the Marlinton Town Council on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Successful bidder will be required to post a performance bond, payable to the Town of Marlinton, for not less than 100% of the contract amount and must possess liability insurance and agrees that all work will be performed and completed by September 20, 2022 from acceptance of bid, unless otherwise agreed upon in writing between the Town of Marlinton and contractor.

All questions concerning this project, including bidding specifications and/or requirements, or scheduling of an on-site inspection, should be directed to Sam Felton, Mayor, Town of Marlinton, at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954, Phone No. 304-799-4315.

6/2/2c