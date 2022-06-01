The Pocahontas Opera House will host its annual Season Preview Party Friday June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

Donations are encouraged.

“We want to invite all our friends, supporters and anyone who wants to learn more about what goes on at the Opera House to join us for a little celebration,” Operations Manager Brynn Kusic said. “We’ve put together a great lineup for the 2022-23 season, and we’re excited to share it with you.”

The Opera House Season Preview parties have become a festive occasion that the community looks forward to every year. This year’s entertainment will include video clips of upcoming performers and samples from the Opera House Story Sessions – a video/podcast series that features local musicians. There will be door prizes and a silent auction with some real treasures.

“We’ve got more than fifty prizes that include gift certificates from local stores and restaurants,” Kusic said. “Donated items range from the practical—tool organizers and shelving units to works of art, jewelry, pottery and silk scarves.”

As usual there will be food and drink and the chance to mingle with old friends and new.