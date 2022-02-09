Thursday, February 16, 1897\r\n\r\nTHE SLEEPY inhabitant of Marlinton, who lives near the banks of the river, probably heard the ice go crashing by last Saturday night and learned the next day that the gorge passed this point about midnight. The ice went out of Knapps Creek Saturday afternoon. The old rule concerning break ups in the river was that one before Christmas indicated two after, making a severe winter. This breakup being the first of the winter, and it occurring in February, it may be expected that the back of the winter is broken and the river will not be frozen up again. This is taken in connection with the fact that we had a cloudy \u201cgroundhog day\u201d argues well for a speedy release from winter.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nIT APPEARS from well authenticated tradition that the late Samson L. Mathews and Levi Moore, as a committee to select a site for the first Courthouse, recommended the location near the new residence of Mr. Geo. Baxter. The actual centre of the County is said to be at Poage's Lane. The centre of population would fall between Edray and Dilley's Mill, most probably.

- - -

ENGINE 74 on the Chesapeake & Ohio Road recently earned the name of The Man Killer. This engine, within the past month, has killed no less than six people. Two ladies and their escort, while returning home from a party in a vehicle, were killed at Concord by being struck by the engine; two men were killed at Maysville and the last victim of the 74 was a man who was killed at Augusta, Ky., two weeks ago. The accidents were not in any instance the fault of the engineer. The C& O has an engine numbered 13, which has never killed anyone, and has never been in an accident of any sort. So much for numbers. \u2013 The Hinton Republican\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nHARRY LYTLE and a force of men have been getting out ballast rock on a farm below Ravenswood. While exploring about the rocks in that vicinity, young Lytle unearthed three skeletons from beneath a huge rock. The skull of one of the skeletons was in a nearly perfect state of preservation while the other two were in a fairly good shape. Underneath the same covering and lying near the skeletons were three perfect Indian pipes of stone; one plain egg-shaped, one representing an eagle in shape, and the other one a pelican\u2019s head, showing eye and bill. Curio hunters are now tearing up the whole country thereabouts. \u2013 Exchange.\r\n\r\nFairview Celebration\r\n\r\nA celebration of Washington\u2019s birthday will be held at the Fairview school house near Edray on February 22nd. The school has secured suitable literature and flags for the occasion.\r\n\r\nThe day will be taken up as follows: The morning will be spent in playing football and other outdoor exercise and the afternoon in suitable essays, dialogs, speeches, declamations and orations, intermingled with songs. The mothers will please put an extra biscuit or two in the dinner on that morning for the friends who attend the exercises.\r\n\r\nPatriotism cannot be cultivated too much in our public schools, and no day in the year offers a better opportunity for patriotic lessons \u2013 lessons that leave a lasting impression on the children\u2019s minds. \u2013 X.Y.Z.\r\n\r\nMarried\r\n\r\nAt the residence of the bride\u2019s father, Mr. Alvin Clark, near Academy, on Wednesday, February 10, by Rev. William T. Price, assisted by Rev. Dr. Sydenstricker, Mr. Andrew Price, of Marlinton, to Miss Grace Leigh Clark. A large concourse of friends and relations witnessed the auspicious event.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\n\r\nAt the residence of her son, George M. Kee, near Marlinton, February 4, 1897, Mrs. Ruth Kee, relict of the late William Kee, in the 80th year of her age; born April 21, 1817. She was the youngest daughter of William and Sally McCollum, of Stony Creek. Mrs. Kee was an excellent person in all the relations of life \u2013 daughter, wife, mother and neighbor... She survived her husband more than 36 years, he having died December 25, 1861... Her remains were placed in the Buckley graveyard, attended by many sympathizing friends. \u201cThe Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.\u201d W. T. P. \r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAt his home on Jackson River, west of Warm Springs, Virginia, February 1, 1897, Judge J. W. Warwick, in the 84th year of his age, having been born April 22, 1813\u2026 His first wife was Miss Ella Hyde, of Rockbridge. Her sons were John, Andrew and James Woods, who are citizens of Pocahontas at this time. His second marriage was to Miss Eliza Jane Gatewood, daughter of Col. Warwick Gatewood, of Bath County\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAfter an illness of several weeks, resulting from two or more strokes of paralysis, and the natural infirmities of nearly eighty years, JAMES HENRY RENICK died at his home near Falling Spring, Greenbrier County, January 29, 1897, aged 78 years, 7 months and 12 days. In his death, Greenbrier loses one of her best citizens; the people among whom he lived, an excellent neighbor and friend; and the Presbyterian church at Falling Spring, a ruling elder and a strong pillar of support.\r\n\r\nHe was a grandson of Major William Renick, who came to Greenbrier from Augusta County, among the first settlers of this Trans-Alleghany region, and a son of William Renick, Esq., who was born at Falling Spring in 1792. \r\n\r\nThe fine farm of one thousand acres, known as the \u201cCave\u201d farm, on which Mr. Renick lived and died, has been in the possession and ownership of the Renick family for fully 100 years.\r\n\r\nSunday afternoon, after appropriate funeral ceremonies, his body was consigned to the grave in the burying-ground at Falling Spring, in the presence of a very large concourse of sorrowing friends and neighbors. \r\n\r\n\u2013 Greenbrier Independent
