Thursday, February 9, 1897\r\n\r\nTHE NEW judge for Mingo County is named Doolittle. By the time he clears up the Mingo docket, he ought to be named Judge Doomuch. He found 700 cases on the criminal docket alone, and the late grand jury added 350 more, thus, over a thousand cases for him to meet next court. There are 25 murders, and other felonies will make it nearly a hundred. This is a wonderful showing for a county of 1,800 voting population.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAN EXAMPLE FOR US \u2013 \u201cYou may talk as you like,\u2019 said the solid citizen, \u201cbut there was one good thing about the gladiatorial fights of olden times.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhat was that?\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThe loser never had a chance to talk to the papers and explain why he lost.\u201d\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJULES VERNE still writes two novels a year, altho he is nearly 80 years old. After his novels are finished, he selects the better one and publishes it. The other is laid away. He writes from 4 o\u2019clock a.m. until noon each day. He goes to bed at 9 o\u2019clock p.m.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nSUSAN B. ANTHONY began her speechmaking career in 1853, working for the freedom of slaves. It was not until this had been accomplished that she turned her attention to the emancipation of women.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nWE LEARN thro the Greenbrier Independent that T. I Quick, the person who killed Reuben McKeever, a few years since, was wanted for forgery and fled from Greenbrier county. It is believed that Quick went as far as Chicago, where he is supposed to be under arrest, and measures are being taken to have him back, should he be identified.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nIT WAS twelve degrees below zero Tuesday morning in Dunmore. A fine time for making ice cream.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nTHAT TERRIBLE \u201cg,\u201d which the careless and unthinking put in the spelling of the word Marlinton, gives the residents of the town a great deal of pain. No matter how much they strive against it, they never receive a letter in which this error occurs in the address, but that they form a lower estimate of the character of the writer. We cannot be correcting people all the time. Neither can we change the name of the post office to \u201cMarlinton-without-the-g-please,\u201d for that would shock the people more than did the old name of Marlin\u2019s Bottom. We admit that euphony demanded that it should be either \u201cMarlington\u201d or \u201cMar- lintown\u201d but the fact remains that the only right way is to spell it is Marlinton\u2026\r\n\r\nNARROW ESCAPE FROM FREEZING\r\n\r\nGILLESPIE, W. VA. \u2013Mr. John E. Burner met with an experience during the recent blizzard which he is not likely soon to forget, or care to have repeated.\r\n\r\nMr. Burner has been holding possession of a tract of woodland for Mr. S. B. Woods, of Charlottesville, VA., and as some of the camps on adjoining tracts have been recently burned, he spends considerable time on the aforesaid tract to prevent its being destroyed, as well as to keep up a social intercourse with sundry coons, minks, wild cats and other cats not so wild, which infest the neighborhood.\r\n\r\nOn Friday the 22nd, notwithstanding the fact that he was suffering from some affliction of the legs which renders him quite lame at times, he started out thro the snow for a ten mile walk to camp. Upon arrival there, he became so lame as to be almost helpless. To return unaided was out of the question and he proceeded to make himself as comfortable as his crippled and lonely condition would permit.\r\n\r\nMr. B. is a mighty hunter and at first his friends and family felt no uneasiness at his delayed return, but as the bitter, blustering days succeeded each other, uneasiness gave way to alarm and on the eighth day of his absence, his son-in-law started out to investigate. He was found at camp, barely able to collect wood enough to keep from freezing, and with one tin of coffee and two or three biscuits remaining in the pantry.\r\n\r\nMr. B. is 64 years old, and during that long lease of life he has been noted for his piety. To those who know him it is needless to state that those long, dreary, anxious hours of waiting were spent in fervent supplication and when he was restored to the bosom of his family his pent up feelings gave vent to the declaration, \u201cI didn\u2019t catch a - - - - coon!\u201d NIMROD.
