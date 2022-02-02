Thursday, February 2, 1922\r\n\r\nThe Monroe Messenger, published at Peterstown by D. C. Mann since last April announces that it will suspend publication for a time. Among other reasons the editor gives for the suspension of the paper is that \u201cthe Republicans of Monroe county do not seem willing to help support an organ which is published at our expense for their benefit.\u201d\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAccording to the record of S. L. Brown, local weather observer, we had fifteen inches of snow during the month of January. There was 4 inches on the ground the 15th and a trace at the end of the month. The mean temperature for the month was 28 degrees, the warmest was 48 degrees on the 4th and the coldest was 12 degrees below zero on the 13th\u2026\r\n\r\nWHAT MR. HARDING DID NOT SAY\r\n\r\nPresident Harding at the opening of the National Agricultural Conference was most sympathetic in discussing the plight of the American farmer but he was careful not to mention the causes of this economic misfortune.\r\n\r\nThe President talked about every thing except the essentials. What he refrained from saying is that the prosperity of American agriculture depends on the foreign demand, and that this foreign demand having been lessened because of political and economic instability in Europe, the farmer is now paying the price of isolation.\r\n\r\nMillions of people will die from starvation before spring because they cannot get American food. Other millions will manage to exist, but their vitality will be permanently weakened by reason of malnutrition. There is enough food in the world today to feed the world, but the machinery of distribution has broken. It has not broken down because of crippled railroads, or because the farmers are not organized, or because there is no St. Lawrence Canal, or because the banks do not make long-time loans. It has broken down through the collapse of European credits and the economic disturbances that have resulted from an unstabilized peace.\r\n\r\nIn many places, American farmers are burning corn because it is cheaper than coal. In other places, European villagers are starving because no means exist by which they can obtain this corn or its equivalent\u2026\r\n\r\nWEST VIRGINIA \u201cSPUDS\u201d \r\n\r\nMrs. Uriah Hevener, of Boyer, by her husband\u2019s death from \u201cflu\u201d was left the care of three small children and a 7,000-acre farm. She could not sell her 1920 potatoes, but made a market for them as seed for a 14-acre patch last spring. This fall\u2019s harvest of 2,345 bushels made a net profit of $1,050, or $75 an acre, being about the only profit returned by the farm this year, owing to bad markets.\r\n\r\nFeeding West Virginia with West Virginia potatoes is a job that has taken into consideration the proper grading and marketing as well as better methods of production. By grading and pooling their crop, Randolph County Farm Bureau sold potatoes 25 cents a bushel above the market price for out-of-state potatoes because of the known superiority of state potatoes. All told there were 97 cars cooperatively marketed\u2026\r\n\r\nSITLINGTON\r\n\r\nAs if we were not already tired of looking at evidence of \u201cNormalcy\u201d on every hand, they had to set off a string of wood racks here on the siding, block us off from our coalhouse across the track, and shut off our view of the business part of the city. Empty wood racks, empty stomachs, empty everything, even heads in Congress\u2026\r\n\r\nIf they will just let us stay out of the Asylum until after the fall election, maybe we will survive.\r\n\r\nHenry Ford\u2019s Horseless Carriage that carries the mail is coming across the county bridge. We can always tell when Henry\u2019s coming because the boards on the bridge rattle like they were going to let go. You know they must rattle, to be heard above the rattle of a Ford.\r\n\r\nHONOR ROLL\r\n\r\nHonor Roll, fourth month, Swago School, Nellie Hefner, teacher. Perfect attendance, Lonnie Armstrong, John R. Gay, Johnnie Hause, Opal Armstrong, Edith Armstrong, Eva Beverage, Glenna Barnes, Mary c. Barnes, Hester McClintic.\r\n\r\nFaithful attendance: Paul McNellan, Grace Barnes, Ruth McNellan, Rex McNellan, Susie Taylor.\r\n\r\nReport of Buckeye school, fourth month, The Corrells, teachers. Addison and Stowe McNeil in Grammar Grades, Glen Rucker in Primary. School has recovered from chicken pox and health is good. The holidays seemed a real benefit; school is in good working order as to study. Eating hot soup or vegetables prepared in school, or coasting, which is at a climax. A community meeting and box supper were held on December 17th. Proceeds $12.50 for benefit of school. Buckeye Winners Agricultural Club had a well attended meeting on January 6th.\r\n\r\n\u201cGRADIE\u201d MAKES GOOD\r\n\r\nAlthough handicapped by defective eyesight and hearing, Gradie Walton, of Buckeye, set a state mark in corn growing this year with 135 bushels to the acre netting him more than $100. His father raised forty bushels in an adjoining field, but Gradie had planned ahead by growing clover in his field. Gradie attended the Prize Winners\u2019 Course and never missed a club meeting.\r\n\r\nHIGHLAND\r\n\r\nThe Highland Recorder reports four prisoners in the Monterey jail, the greatest number in the memory of the oldest inhabitant.
Leave a Reply