Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nMarlinton Town Council moved swiftly through its agenda Monday evening as it discussed unfinished and new business including making donations to local organizations and finalizing re- ports for the water system improvement project.\r\n\r\nRegion IV senior project specialist Cassie Lawson discussed several items with council concerning the town\u2019s water and sewer system projects. After a brief update, council approved the Region IV Resolution #6 smoke testing for the sewer system improvement project, as well as the Region IV Resolution #58 and Region IV CDBG final performance report for the water system improvement project.\r\n\r\nCouncil made several monetary decisions, starting with providing $1,000 for the AmeriCorp Vista budget. It also approved to donate $500 each to Allegheny Mountain Radio and Pocahontas County Free Libraries.\r\n\r\nIn other business, council\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0 approved to share cost with Pocahontas County EMS for a camera at the intersection of Rt. 219\/39.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0 approved to pursue codifying and digitizing the town ordinances.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0 set the Marlinton Christmas Parade for December 3.\r\n\r\n\u2022 hired Matthew Bush as water plant operator and promoted Sam Dunn to chief water plant operator.\r\n\r\nMarlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, holidays excluded, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the municipal building in Marlinton.
Leave a Reply