The Pocahontas Times\r\nJohn E. Campbell, \r\nEditor and Proprietor\r\nHuntersville, W. Va.\r\nOctober 1891\r\n\r\nAt a county court of the County of Pocahontas, at the courthouse thereof on the 6th day of October, 1891:\r\n\r\nThis day, Matt Wallace and 696 other citizens of said County, presented their nine several petitions in writing, with the affidavits made by Uriah Bird, John Ligon, H. M. Hannah, William Vandevort, Wm. C. Mann, B. M. Yeager, Henry A. Yeager and Ed. I. Holg, credible citizens of this County, before L. M. McClintic, George P. Moore, A. C. L. Gatewood and B. C. Hill, notaries public of this County\u2026 the said petition being in the same language and figures are as follows:\r\n\r\n\u201cTo the County Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia; your petitioners, whose names are hereto signed, respectfully represent unto your Honorable body, that they are legal voters of Pocahontas county, in said state of West Virginia, and that they desire the relocation and removal of the county seat of said county from the town of Huntersville to a point on the east bank of the Greenbrier river in said county , known as and commonly called Marlin\u2019s Bottom, on the lands formerly owned by Susan E. and Andrew N. McGlaughlin, which were conveyed by them and wife to John T. McGraw, by deed dated on the 18th day of February, 1891, and is now of record in the clerk\u2019s office of the county court\u2026\r\n\r\nHOME NEWS\r\n\r\nMr. A. M. Barlow and Miss Frances Sharp, both of Edray, were married on the 22nd inst. at the home of the bride\u2019s parents, by Rev. G. P. Moore.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nDied. Mr. Stuart Rider, of Poplar Flats, at his home this morning at 3 o\u2019clock, of fever. He was about 30 years of age, and leaves a wife and seven or eight children to mourn his loss.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMiss M. M. Apperson, daughter of Capt. Jack Apperson, of Marlinton, and Mr. H. S. Galford, of Buckeye, were married the 13th inst. at the home of the bride\u2019s parents by Rev. Joshua Buckley.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nIf you always hear a man grumbling about and running down his county paper, you can set it down that he never pays for it. Unfortunately, we have a few of the said kind, who will hear something drop some of these days, that will not be pleasant to the ear.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBorn to Dr. J. B. Lockridge and wife last Monday night, a fine ten-pound boy. The Doctor tells us that his first utterance was \u201cHurrah for Buena Vista, tariff reform, Cleveland, the next President of the U. S.\u201d and a good deal more before he stopped to catch his breath.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe first of this week, Mr. J. C. Loury, Sr., had laid off, west of Huntersville, 51 of the most beautiful town lots we have ever seen. This certainly is a step in the right direction, and no doubt others will follow Mr. Loury\u2019s example, and, in another year, Huntersville will more than double its population and bid fair to become, by far, the leading town of this section. The prices are low and within the reach of every working man, who for a month\u2019s wages, or a little more, can buy a lot to build him a home upon, and pay for it for what it would cost to rent the same property for three years or less.\r\n\r\nTHE REMOVAL QUESTION\r\nGREEN BANK, W. Va.\r\nEDITOR TIMES: \r\n\r\nMuch has been said by the agitators of our County seat removal matter, but they have never made it apparent why said removal should be made, and when I attempt to give but a few of many reasons why our County seat should not be removed, I answer the wishes of 2\/3 to 3\/4 of the citizens of this the Green Bank District.\r\n\r\nFirst \u2013 we have one of the best jails in West Va., and at a cost of $5,000 to us \u2013 the contractors declaring they lost $3,000 on the job of constructing it, which virtually declares that our jail is worth $8,000.\r\n\r\nSecond \u2013 we have been to an $8,000 cost to bridge Knapp\u2019s creek to accommodate the upper end of the county and an appropriation of about $1,000 to make a road around the mountain below Huntersville so as to give the people of the lower end of the county access to it, and now a few foreigners wish to boom Marlinton and, to aid in it, offer a lot and $5,000 (and such men do not buy pigs in pokes or offer $5,000 unless by it they intend to make many times that amount)\u2026\r\n\r\nThis is an important matter, and when men say that our county court has declared that the proposed courthouse shall cost but $15,000, remember that Court commissioners do not hold office like supreme judgment, and the Court that now knows us may soon know us no more. Who knows what life\u2019s uncertainty or political diversion may bring forth.\r\n\r\nWhen we vote to move the county seat we are forging the fetters that will bind us to stand to this matter through evil as well as through good report, and when the dye is once cast, the yoke is upon us \u2013 we are in it for all time, let the cost be small or large\u2026\r\n\r\nSome cry railroad, railroad, and for the life of courthouse removal agitators they cannot show that this matter has anything to do with the railroad, or a railroad with this county seat removal... The whole matter is plain, and a \u201cwayfaring man, though a fool, may not err, therein,\u201d if he will listen to plain practical reasoning. I do not mean by the above to say that the men who are favoring this removal are fools by any means, \u2013 no, they are men who should know better.\r\n\r\nTrusting that I have not been an intruder, I am yours,\r\nE. W. \r\n\r\nDeath of \r\nMr. J. Howard Arbogast\r\nThe death of this young man occurred on Tuesday last in this place. He was a son of Mr. Frank Arbogast of Traveler\u2019s Repose, Pocahontas county, and came to Lewisburg in August with his aunt, the late Mrs. Agnes Livasay, with whom he expected to board this winter and attend the Greenbrier Male Academy. Shortly after his aunt\u2019s death, he was taken ill with gastric fever at the hospitable home of Law & Hanly. For weeks he was ill, but a couple of weeks ago was thought to be convalescent and was able to leave his bed and join the family downstairs, but a few days since he had a relapse and gradually worsened until death. He was a quiet and unassuming young man, and during his brief sojourn in our town won many friends by his gentlemanly demeanor. He was aged 20 yrs. 10 mos. and 2 days. His body was laid to rest in the cemetery at this place. \u2013 Independent\r\n
Leave a Reply