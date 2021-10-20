Dear Editor;\r\n\r\nI placed a classified ad in The Pocahontas Times a few weeks ago asking for a caregiver for my brother, who lives in your lovely town.\r\n\r\nAs a result, several people called me. We ended up with six fine applicants. It was a difficult decision to choose just one. But we\u00a0did.\r\n\r\nYour inexpensive ad proved very effective.\r\n\r\nWhile I\u2019m in the grateful mode, I\u2019d also like to thank Family Nurse Practitioner Donna Lidel-Burley, of the\u00a0Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Rural Health Clinic, for her excellent and professional care for my brother.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\nTherese S. Cox\u00a0\r\nSouth Charleston and Pocahontas County \r\n\r\nDear Editor;\r\n\r\nTo prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated\u00a0(including a possible third dose) \u2013 unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.\r\n\r\nAlvin Blake\r\nCass
