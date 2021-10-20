[caption id="attachment_83673" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Guys-now.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="350" class="size-full wp-image-83673" \/> In early October, members of the Beaver Lick Hunting Club gathered in Frankford to share memories from their time at the camp. From left: Boyd Brown, Jordan Brown, Steve Whited, Billy Keene, Eugene Simmons, Dustin Simmons, Terry Brown and Jim King. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83679" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/shirt-tail.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="size-full wp-image-83679" \/> one of the many rules of the club is if you miss your shot, you lose your tail \u2013\u2002your shirt tail. During one hunting trip, Daniel Whited did the honors to remove the shirt tail of his cousin, Gary Whited. The shirt tail joined the collection of tails hanging on the Wall of Shame at the camp. Photo courtesy of Dustin Simmons[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nIn 1940, 11 friends pooled their money and bought a tract of land on which to build a hunting camp near Spice Run on the border of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Dubbed Beaver Lick Hunting Club, the organization is operated by 15 stakeholders who vote in new members when a share is returned to the club.\r\n\r\nIn the past 80 years, the club has seen several generations of founding families earn their rites of passage into the group, as well as new families join the fold.\r\n\r\nFounded by Cecil Stout, Joe Keene, Dave Simmons, Eric Walton, Henry Dunbar, Bill Callison, Harry Keith, Guy Livesay, Ches Lightner, John Bowling and Dick Watts, the club has seen its fair share of good times, great losses and loads of hunting stories that will make you cry from laughing so hard.\r\n\r\nIn early October, eight members of the club \u2013\u00a0Jim King, Billy Keane, Terry Brown, Steve Whited, Boyd Brown, Jordan Brown and Hillsboro residents Dustin Simmons and Eugene Simmons gathered at Terry\u2019s garage in Frankford to reminisce and share stories of the good old days at the camp.\r\n\r\nThe camp went through a few rough years in the 50s when, in 1954 and again in 1958, it was burnt, presumably by an arsonist who was not voted into the club. Although there was never a case to prove the claims, the members believe they know what happened.\r\n\r\n\u201cA fellow with a match and a gallon of kerosene,\u201d Billy said, when asked what caused the fires. \u201cIn later years, Leon Whited, Steve\u2019s dad, was up on the ridge above the camp and he found an old rusted out kerosene can in a stump up there. That\u2019s the only way it could have got there.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cThe story is that the first time it burned, they suspected there was one fellow who wanted to be in \u2013 it had to be unanimous to get in this club \u2013\u00a0and they wouldn\u2019t let him in, and he always carried a grudge,\u201d Billy continued. \u201cWhether he burnt it the second time, that\u2019s up in the air. It\u2019s just a theory he did it the first time. We couldn\u2019t prove it.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe original building was constructed of cinderblock, but it\u2019s gone through several renovations and additions over the years. It has a full kitchen with dining room, a sitting room and bunks.\u00a0\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83671" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Camp-in-40s.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="475" class="size-full wp-image-83671" \/> The Beaver Lick Hunting Club, near Spice Run on the border of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties has had many members in its more than 80-year history. The walls of the camp are covered with photos and mementoes from the past. Above, a group photo taken in the 1940s. Front row, from left: unknown, Gene Dove, Tommy Dove, Dave Simmons and Guy Livesay. Second row, from left:\u2008\u201cTall Pine\u201d\u2008Walton, John Bowling, Dick Watts, Bill Callison, V. Weebly, Shorty Fuller and Swanson Brown. Back row, from left: Ches Lightner and unknown. Photo courtesy of Beaver Lick Hunting Club[\/caption]\r\n\r\nOne wall of the camp is used to record the history of the camp, with members writing directly on the wall what they deem important for future generations to read.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was up there this morning and taking a picture of the wall where Dustin\u2019s grandpa wrote,\u201d Jordan said. \u201cThere\u2019s notable things on there, such as \u2018Dale Whited used the word exonerated in 1998.\u2019 Something like that.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cBig words get written down,\u201d Steve added. \u201cThey say it, and I know damn good and well they don\u2019t know what it means.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe camp is used whenever needed, but there are only a few occasions when the entire membership and guests are present.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe do a big ramp dinner in the spring and the members come up,\u201d Jordan said. \r\n\r\n\u201cAs far as the notable times we all try to gather there \u2013\u00a0it\u2019s definitely spring for the ramp dinner and the fall, we have a wood cutting deal \u2013\u00a0a little bit of wood gets cut, a lot of beer gets drank \u2013\u00a0in preparation for the hunting season coming up.\u201d\r\n\r\nThere are some rules at the camp, one of which is women cannot be shareholders and are not allowed to attend camp to hunt. They are, however, allowed to come during special occasions.\r\n\r\nOther rules, concerning hunting itself, include \u2013\u00a0if you miss your shot, you lose your shirt tail \u2013\u00a0meaning if you shoot at a deer and miss, you have the tail of your shirt cut off and displayed on the Wall of Shame, which is covered in deer spikes.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you miss a deer, you\u2019re going to miss a piece of your shirt,\u201d Jordan said.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cThey cut your shirt tail off,\u201d Dustin added.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe almost have enough to make a quilt,\u201d Steve said, laughing.\r\n\r\nAccording to Jordan, a lot of the spikes on the Wall of Shame were Terry\u2019s take in the 1970s. Deer were sparse in the area and when the men were hungry, they didn\u2019t care about the trophy size.\r\n\r\n\u201cStarvation is a driving force,\u201d Jordan said. \u201cTerry fed the masses.\u201d\r\n\r\nAnother rule is if you\u2019re new to the club, you have to go on a specific hunt with Terry. It\u2019s the same hunt Dave Simmons took Terry on when he joined the group and now, in Dave\u2019s memory, he takes the newbies to the same area to hunt.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere\u2019s a little bit of a rite of passage and respect, which is you have to get up with Terry one day and do the same hunt that Dave took Terry on,\u201d Jordan said. \u201cIt\u2019s not the hunting, it\u2019s the education.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nDustin, Dave\u2019s grandson, got his first and only deer of his hunting history at the camp on that hunt with Terry.\r\n\r\n\u201cTerry took me to \u2018Sang Run, set me on Jim\u2019s stand, and it was about 7:30 in the morning,\u201d Dustin recalled. \u201cA little spike buck walked in and, of course, I was just sixteen years old and I shot at it and missed it. Terry came up over the hill and sat down there with me.\u201d\r\n\r\nTerry and Dustin looked for the spike, but never found it, realizing he missed the shot. Terry gave Dustin some strict, yet encouraging words for his next shot.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe said, \u2018Now son, you realize how far back in here we are,\u2019\u201d Dustin said. \u201c\u2018You don\u2019t shoot a spike back in here.\u2019 He said, \u2018You sit still, you\u2019ll see another one.\u2019 It wasn\u2019t forty-five minutes later, I saw a deer and it was a four point, so I shot and killed it.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nThinking about the route they had to get back to the camp, Terry made a deal with Dustin.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe said, \u2018I\u2019ll make the same deal with you your granddaddy did with me,\u2019\u201d Dustin said. \u201cHe said, \u2018I\u2019ll carry the gun and you bring the deer.\u2019 That was about 8:30 in the morning. When we got to the camp, it was getting dark.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was the last year my granddad was at the camp, and he got to see me drag the deer in,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nThe sentimental stories are just part of the history of the camp, though. There are also the hilarious tales of pranks and tomfoolery that the men recall as if they happened last hunting season.\r\n\r\n\u201cDustin\u2019s granddad, Gene\u2019s dad \u2013\u00a0you just couldn\u2019t get one over on Dave,\u201d Steve said. \u201cThere was an old coon skin cap that stayed there at the camp. When Dave went up, he trapped when he hunted, and he always set dead fall traps. That\u2019s a rock with a stick and the rock falls on it, and blah, blah, blah.\r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t know who it was, but someone took that cap, stuck it underneath that rock and tripped it with nothing but it\u2019s tail sticking out,\u201d Steven continued. \u201cWell Dave goes up through there and he goes, \u2018I got it,\u2019 and he picked that rock up, pulled the coon skin cap out and he looks back and says, \u2018You know you\u2019re a good trapper when you pull a coon out and it\u2019s already made into a hat.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nThe older generation told tales of how there weren\u2019t many deer in the area when they first started going to the camp, so much so, that they would take home any proof they could find that deer actually lived in the area.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen they started out, there were hardly no deer in Spice Run,\u201d Billy said. \u201cThey told a story if you found a pile of deer crap, you brought the little nuggets home with you to prove that you found a deer. They didn\u2019t really start finding deer until they started developing in the fifties and up into the seventies.\u201d\r\n\r\nOne of the camps many stories was even published in a memoir written by a game warden.\r\n\r\nAs the story goes, the game warden stopped a truck driven by a then 12-year-old Boyd Brown, who was leaving the camp with a deer in the back of the truck. Someone at the camp had killed a doe and was about to be in trouble with the game warden and his captain.\r\n\r\nThe two game wardens visited the camp and asked if anyone killed a deer up there. Luckily for the men, someone had left a buck\u2019s head out in the woods, and they were able to pass it off as the one killed by someone at the camp.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cHere sat Dave [cross-legged] with blood on this leg [so he recrossed his legs] and had blood on that leg, too,\u201d Jim said, laughing. \u201cThe game warden said, \u2018I\u2019ll have to fine everyone here,\u2019 and Dave said, \u2018No I killed it, but it wasn\u2019t a doe.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nThe game warden asked Dave to prove it wasn\u2019t a doe, and Dave took him out to where the buck\u2019s head was left.\r\n\r\nMany more stories are told by these men, but unlike the ones printed here, those other ones can\u2019t be published. They can only be written on the wall and shared among the members who return to the camp year after year to enjoy the camaraderie and occasional deer hunt.
