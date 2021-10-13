Betty J. Wade Doss, age 87, of Hillsboro, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nBorn October 25, 1933, at Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Garfield and Mary Ellen Davis Scott.\r\n\r\nBetty retired as a cook from Denmar State Hospital. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro and an avid bowler with the Over the Hill Bowling Group. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and crocheting and cooking. She loved her coffee and ice cream.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, George Robert Wade and Paul R. Doss; sons, James R. Wade and George G. Wade; sisters, Marie Miller, Hazel Gordon and Laura Perine; and bro-ther, Remus Scott.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Burks, of Hillsboro; Barbara Pellegrin, and husband, John, of Parkersburg; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Monday, October 11, 2021, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, with Pastor Tim Scott officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.\r\nVanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton handled the arrangements.\r\n
