The Pocahontas Times\r\nMarch 1891\r\n\r\nAt a County Court continued and held for the County of Pocahontas at the Courthouse thereof, on the 4th day of March, 1891.\r\nOn the coming in of a petition signed by John W. Weiford and more than twenty other voters, of Edray district, praying that a polling place be established at the storehouse of R. E. Overholt & Sons at Buckeye in said district, the said polling place is hereby established according to the prayer of said petition and the Clerk of this Court is hereby directed to have notice published in The Pocahontas Times, a newspaper published in Pocahontas county, West Virginia, in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 5, of the Code of West Virginia.\r\n\r\nA Copy Teste:\r\nS. L. Brown, Cl\u2019k\r\n\r\nGleanings from Hillsboro\r\n\r\nMr. Henry White, of Douthard\u2019s creek, was visiting in Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nMiss Daisy Yeager, of Traveler\u2019s Repose, entered this morning as a pupil of the H. M. & F. Academy; and also Miss Roxie Rogers, of Hill\u2019s creek, at the Hillsboro Training School.\r\n\r\nMrs. Birdie Ballengee is visiting relatives in the Levels, while her husband is attending conference at Roanoke city.\r\n\r\nBefore these last cold snaps, the frogs and the brass band ran a pretty even race.\r\n\r\nThere is talk of a string band for the upper end of town. Several dollars have already been subscribed toward the enterprise. Let her come, as it is the sweetest music.\r\n\r\nMr. Dassonville, of Frankford, is laying the foundation for a large and commodious barn for the American House, owned by C. W. Callison.\r\n\r\nThe dogs attacked Capt. Edgar\u2019s sheep one night last week and killed four. As your correspondent does not own a dog, he thinks the tax on the dogs should be raised to $50.00 to stop this mischief.\r\n\r\nThe ladies of the Presbyterian church have finished and presented to Mrs. Sydenstricker, the pastor\u2019s wife, a handsome silk crazy quilt. The finishing of the quilt was due to the energy of Mrs. Emma Beard, although most of the ladies of the congregation had a hand in it. \u2013 MAX\r\n\r\nWHAT A HORSE WOULD SAY\r\n\r\nDon\u2019t hitch me to an iron post or railing when the mercury is below freezing.\r\nDon\u2019t compel me to eat more salt than I want by mixing it in my oats. I know better than any other animal how much I need.\r\nDon\u2019t think because I go free under the whip that I never get tired.\r\nDon\u2019t think that because I am a horse that iron weeds and briars won\u2019t hurt my hay.\r\nDon\u2019t whip me when I get frightened along the road, or I will expect it next time and maybe make trouble.\r\nDon\u2019t trot me up hill, for I have to carry you and the buggy and myself, too.\r\nDon\u2019t keep my stable very dark, for when I go out into the light my eyes are injured, especially if snow be on the ground.\r\nDon\u2019t say \u201cWhoa!\u201d unless you mean it. Teach me to stop at that word.\r\nDon\u2019t make me drink ice cold water nor put a frosty bit in my mouth. Warm the bit by holding it a half minute against my body.\r\nDon\u2019t forget to file my teeth when they get jagged and I cannot chew my food. When I get lean, it is a sign that my teeth want filing.\r\nDon\u2019t ask me to \u201cback\u201d with blinds on. I am afraid to.\r\nDon\u2019t run me down a steep hill, for if anything should give away, I might break your neck.\r\nDon\u2019t put on my blind bridle so that it irritates my eye, or so leave my forelock that it will be in my eyes.\r\nDon\u2019t be so careless of my harness as to find a great sore on me before you attend to it.\r\nDon\u2019t lend me to some blockhead who has less sense than I have.
