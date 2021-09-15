According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nTalal Tariq Al-Saddiqi, 24, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty August 24 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nGregory Alan Arbogast, 43, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty August 31 to a charge of driving while license revoked for DUI. He was sentenced to 60 days suspended jail, placed on six months unsupervised probation and assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nRobert Ellis Kilmer, 54, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest August 13 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJesse L. McCarty, 22, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty August 13 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nKristie Dawn Moore, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty August 26 to a charge of possession of meth. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJonathan A. Royal, 59, of Cass, pleaded guilty August 31 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDebra L. Wimer, 53, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest August 13 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDaniel Arbogast, 40 of Bartow, pleaded no contest July 29 to two counts of shoplifting. He was assessed $500.48 in court costs and fines and ordered to pay restitution.\r\n\r\nMarcus Jackson Heaster, 40, of Huttonsville, pleaded guilty July 29 to five counts of shoplifting. He was assessed $1,197.18 in court costs and fines and ordered to pay restitution.\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Jennifer Dunz\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nMatthew T. Donet, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland, pleaded guilty August 31 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nSteven Ray Good, 29, of Durbin, pleaded no contest September 2 to charges of permitting unauthorized person to drive and unsigned registration card. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nAnna Roberta Hamrick, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty August 20 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. She was assessed a $25 fine.\r\n\r\nCharles David Hefner, 23, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded guilty to charges of expiration of registration and certificate of title and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $360.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDerrick Edward Irvine, 38, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty August 23 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and operating vehicle without evidence of registration. He was assessed $360.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJessica Lusk, 26, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty August 18 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate, improper use of evidence of registration, no vehicle insurance, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle and failure to use safety belt. She was assessed $941 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nEdward Richard Phelps, 70, of Durbin, pleaded guilty August 6 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTimothy Lee Queen, 34, of Bartow, pleaded guilty August 31 to a charge of driving while license is revoked for DUI. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nAlicia L. Ramsey, 33, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest August 23 to a charge of child passenger safety device required. She was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJessica Dawn Rexrode, 19, of Beverly, pleaded no contest August 23 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nMark E. Tracy, 65, of Beverly, pleaded no contest August 11 to charge of improper passing and improper lane change. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nStephanie Dawn Turner, 27, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest August 24 to charges of no operator\u2019s and no insurance. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nSteven VanReenan, 39, of Wirtz, Virginia, pleaded no contest August 23 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.\r\n\r\nArchie Ray Arbogast, 45, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty August 10 to a charge of driving suspended. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nBrittney L. Moore, 32, of Lyndhurst, Virginia, pleaded no contest August 3 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without evidence of registration. She was assessed $470.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nWarren H. Ryder, 68, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty August 3 to a charge of openly dumping refuse. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDanielle Lee Smith, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty August 11 to a charge of unsigned registration card. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDavid Alexander Stockhausen, 32, of Dunedin, Florida, pleaded no contest August 3 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n
