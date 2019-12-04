The December Grand Jury convened Tuesday and handed up indictments against eight individuals.

Arraignments for the following will be held December 18 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Zane C. Burdette, 34, of Marlinton – One count, delivery of a Schedule II, Controlled Non-Narcotic Substance, a felony; one count, conspiracy to Commit a Felony, a felony.

Robert R. Hall, Jr., 63, of Hillsboro – One count, Delivery of a Schedule II, Controlled Non-Narcotic Sub- stance, a felony; One count, Conspiracy to commit a Felony, a felony.

Matthew D. Walton, 40, of Beckley – Two counts, Forgery, a felony; two counts, Uttering, a felony.

Jeremy D. Moore, 34, of Marlinton –One count, Burglary, a felony; one count, Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor.

Arraignments for the following individuals will be held December 20 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

Christina D. Green a/k/a Christina D. Teter, 32, of Marlinton – Two counts, Delivery of a Schedule II, Controlled Non-Narcotic Sub- stance, a felony; one count, Delivery of a Schedule III, controlled Narcotic Substance, a felony.

Jamie Lee Green, 34, of Marlinton – Two counts, Delivery of a Schedule II, controlled Non-Narcotic Sub- stance, a felony.

Steven T. Goode, 49, of Slaty Fork – Two counts, Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm, a felony; one count, Domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

Jonathan C. Shearer, 31, address unknown – One count – Failure to Appear, a felony.

An indictment is not proof of guilt. A person is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a jury of their peers.