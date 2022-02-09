<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/OBIT.steven-Moore-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="245" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85392" \/>\r\n\r\nSteven Quinton \u201cSteve\u201d \u201cAlk\u201d Moore, 71, of Hill Country Road, Marlinton, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia. \r\n\r\nBorn October 1, 1950, in Marlinton, he was a son of Polly Grey Cain Moore, of Huntersville, and the late Theodore Quinton Moore.\r\n\r\nSteve was retired from Richardson-Wayland Electrical Company. He served two years in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Will (Joe), of Blue Grass, Virginia; three sons, Steven Moore (Brandy), and Phillip Shinaberry, both of Marlinton, and Hunter Colaw, of Mill Gap, Virginia; sister, Linda Sprouse (Larry), of Fort Meade, Florida; two brothers, Rick Moore (Eva), and Gary Moore, both of Marlinton; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Cassandra, Bethany, Courtney, Megan, Jazzlyn, Haydon and Brantlee; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; special friend, Teddy Dunbrack; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. \r\n\r\nIn keeping with Steve\u2019s wishes, the body will be cremated.\r\n\r\nA private memorial service will be held at a later date.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, 150 Duncan Lane Buckeye, WV 24924\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
