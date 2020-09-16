PMH opens Snowshoe Clinic

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital officially opened its Snowshoe Mountain Clinic September 10. The new clinic, located in the Shavers Center, will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PMH is extremely grateful for this exciting new partnership with Snowshoe Mountain to provide healthcare for Snowshoe staff, visitors and community members.

The new clinic was originally planned to open in March 2020, but with the closure of Snowshoe Mountain during the pandemic, the opening was postponed.

Primary care, including minor urgent care, is available. Chronic care will also be provided for chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, etc. In addition, Well Child Care, Sports/ School Physicals, Family and Internal Medicine and Women’s Health Services will be available. Appointments must be made for vaccinations. Some lab work can be completed, with results processed by Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

For appointments, call 304-799-6200.