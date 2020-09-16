David Atkins

  • Obituaries

    David Paul Atkins, 70, of Arbovale, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Abingdon, Virginia.

    Born July 15, 1950, at Akron, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul Issac and Beulah Mills Atkins.

    David was a retired truck driver, having retired from Winn Dixie.

    In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara June Methe-ney Atkins; and sisters, Diane Moreland and Janet Atkins.

    He is survived by his daughters, Angela Willough-by, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Jennifer Vogel, of Castlewood, Virginia; grandchildren, Dakota Willough-by, Thorne Willoughby, Sa- vannah Cartrette, Madison Vogel, and Kailey Tillson; great-grandchildren, Dawson Willoughby, Lucas Cartrette, Oaklynn Willoughby, Elena Cartrette, Rosalie Willough-by, Rowan Willoughby and Liam Cartrette; and a brother, Carl Atkins, of Matthews, North Carolina.

    Graveside service will be Friday, September 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at Arbovale Cemetery.

    There will be no visitation.

