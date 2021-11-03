Pocahontas Memorial Hospital is excited to announce its second winter season in the Snowshoe community. The Snowshoe Mountain Clinic, located in the Shavers Center, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for primary care. PMH is extremely grateful to continue this exciting new partnership with Snowshoe Mountain to provide healthcare for Snowshoe staff, visitors and members of the community. \r\n\r\nThis year, Pocahontas County native and Snowshoe resident Valarie Monico, PA-C, returns to the PMH team and will be working at the Snowshoe location. Monico graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College in 2008 and has been practicing medicine as a Certified Physician\u2019s Assistant in Pocahontas County ever since, with stints at Community Care, PMH and Hillsboro Health Center. \r\nShe is married to Pete Monico and the couple has two children. \r\n\r\nShe is also instrumental in the leadership of Snowboarders and Skiers for Christ, a Christian fellowship at Snowshoe.\r\n\r\nPrimary care, including minor urgent care, is available. Chronic care will also be provided for chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, etc. In addition, Well Child Care, Sports\/ School Physicals, Family and Internal Medicine, and Women\u2019s Health Services will be available. Appointments must be made for vaccinations. Some lab work can be completed, with results processed by Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.\r\n\r\nFor appointments, call 304-799-1072.
