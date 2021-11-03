<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/1.-Internatinoal-designation.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="399" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83880" \/>\r\n\r\nInternational travel publisher Lonely Planet puts West Virginia tourism in elite class\r\n\r\nGovernor Jim Justice announced last week that West Virginia was named a Top Travel Region to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet, as a part of its annual Best in Travel awards. West Virginia, the only state in the country selected, joins a first-class group of international destinations.\r\n\r\n\u201cWest Virginia is on a roll. I\u2019ve been saying since my first day in office that we have to tell our state\u2019s story, and we\u2019re doing just that and it\u2019s working,\u201d said. \u201cWest Virginia is a world-class, four-season travel destination, and thanks to this announcement, travelers around the world will be adding the Mountain State to their travel bucket list for 2022. I\u2019d like to thank the Lonely Planet team for this designation and all they do to promote and support travel and tourism.\u201d\r\n\r\nWest Virginia joins a star-studded lineup of global destinations, like Westfjords, Iceland; Scenic Rim, Australia; Vancouver Island, Canada; and Burgundy, France, in the category for Best Travel Region 2022.\r\n\r\nThis year\u2019s award recipients were selected from a Best in Travel survey shared across the Lonely Planet team, including every staff member, more than 200 travel writers, bloggers, publishing partners and more \u2013 who all shared their top travel destinations for the coming year.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe list was then pared down and sent to a panel of five travel experts. Each destination was judged based on several factors, including its readiness to accept return visitation in 2022 and the judges\u2019 excitement to travel there.\r\n\r\nLonely Planet says \u201c2022 is the perfect time to discover West Virginia, a still-uncrowded region with unspoiled mountains and unmistakable heritage where the leisurely tempo of Southern small towns converges with the adrenaline sports that attract adventurers from across the continent.\u201d\r\n\r\nHow are they selected?\r\n\r\nAccording to the Lonely Planet website: Chosen for topicality, unique experiences, \u201cwow\u201d factor and ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices, the annual Lonely Planet\u2019s Best-in-Travel\u00a0lists are based first on input from a vast web of contributors around the world and then whittled down by a panel of travel experts to 10 countries, 10 regions and 10 cities.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe lists celebrate the world in all its wonderful enticing variety,\u201d said Tom Hall, Lonely Planet\u2019s Vice President of Experience, upon release of the lists. \u201cFrom the lagoons and forests of the\u00a0Cook Islands\u00a0to the waterfalls and mountains of Iceland\u2019s\u00a0Westfjords, via\u00a0Auckland\u2019s\u00a0natural and urban delights.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis year\u2019s release of the Best In Travel lists of destinations could not be more timely, according to Hall. \u201cAfter an enforced hiatus, it\u2019s time to take those long-postponed travel plans off the shelf and make them a reality.\u201d
Leave a Reply