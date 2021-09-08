PMH Auxiliary in desperate need of volunteers\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1972, and, since then, has invested nearly $200,000 in the hospital facility in equipment and improvements. \r\n\r\nThe community we live in has been instrumental in the Auxiliary being able to do this by supporting the group\u2019s many fundraisers over the years. With fundraisers such as the Love Light Tree, the annual Prize Palooza, dances, bake sales, bakeless bake sales and the Gift Shop, the community has driven the success of each endeavor. \r\n\r\nThe Auxiliary is now at a crossroads. Even prior to the onset of the pandemic, the Auxiliary was essentially functioning because of employees. The Auxiliary\u2019s purpose is to support our employees and our hospital. Over the past two years, dedicated employees who hated to see the good of the Auxiliary disappear stepped in to keep it going.\r\n\r\nIn the past, members included hospital retirees, community members and volunteers. \r\n \r\nThe Auxiliary\u2019s new membership year begins September 1, and membership dues are just $5 per year. Meetings are held monthly, and it is Auxiliary members who staff (or don\u2019t staff) the hospital Gift Shop. \r\n\r\nPlease search your heart and consider volunteering just a bit of your time for this very special group. The Auxiliary is open to both men and women. You can commit as much or as little time to the group as you wish. You are just asked to be willing to work toward the good of the hospital. \r\n\r\nIf you have questions, please contact Edwina Garber at 304-799-7400 ext. 1121.
Leave a Reply