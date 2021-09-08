[caption id="attachment_83019" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Resized_20210831_143517.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="449" class="size-full wp-image-83019" \/> As part of the Pocahontas County Day Report Center Memorial Color Walk August 31, five West Virginia shaped plaques were used to memorialize county residents who were lost to overdoses. Front row, from left:\u2008Ariana Browning and Elizabeth Browning. Second row, from left:\u2008Shannon Saffer, Josh Wilfong and Scottie Moore.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nEleven people participated in a Memorial Color Walk August 31 to acknowledge and remember those in our community who were lost to overdose. \r\n\r\nAs part of a larger annual event, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the stigma and harms associated with drug misuse.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nBy holding an event this year, the people of Pocahontas County are joining themselves to a global movement for understanding, compassion and change to raise awareness of one of the world\u2019s most urgent public health crises \u2013 one that, unfortunately, is only getting worse.\u00a0\u00a0International Overdose Awareness Day is convened by Penington Institute, an Australian not-for-profit.\u00a0\u00a0\r\nLocally, this project was organized and planned by the Pocahontas County Day Report Center.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nAccording to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime\u2019s most recent World Annual Drug Report, 585,000 people around the world died as a result of drug use in 2017.\u00a0\u00a0Statistics for the 2020 calendar year show that the situation has become even more critical since the current pandemic began, decreasing tolerance of people who use drugs\u00a0and disrupting both services and the drug supply chain.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe held this event to remember and learn from those we lost because of an overdose,\u201d Day Report Director Reta Griffith said.\u00a0 \u201cBy coming together to remember them, we stand together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our community.\u201d\r\n\r\nOverdose can affect anybody and one of the messages of this day is that the people who overdose are our sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters \u2013 they are loved, and they are missed. No family should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one because of overdose.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are thankful to the families that gave us permission to include their loved one in our display,\u201d Griffith added. \u201cWe encourage members of the community with lived experience to reach out so we can form partnerships moving forward to stand in solidarity with the men and women who have been personally affected by overdose.\u00a0\u00a0We intend to make this an annual event to raise awareness and help prevent this from happening in more families.\u201d\r\n\r\nIf you would like to become active in a community partnership to address substance misuse issues, contact Pocahontas County Day Report Center at 304-799-6650 or by email at\u00a0dayreportpocahontas@gmail.com\r\n
