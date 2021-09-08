NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\n\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\n\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\n\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\n\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, November 1, 2021\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14242\r\nESTATE OF: MARK ODELL JOHNSTON\r\nEXECUTRIX: Rose Simmons\r\n\t1284 Johnson Road\r\n\tBartow, WV 24920-8530\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14244\r\nESTATE OF: CODY ALLEN FRANCISCO\r\nADMINISTRATRIX: Lena May Francisco\r\n\t103 Huntersville Cemetery Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-5824\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14279\r\nESTATE OF: MELISSA RYDER\r\nEXECUTOR: William Michael Ryder\r\n\tP. O. Box 406\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-0406\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14281\r\nESTATE NAME: EDWARD RAY GROGG\r\nEXECUTRIX: Ruth Ann Mullenax\r\n\t109 Duncan Run Road\r\n\tArbovale, WV 24915-5523\r\nTRUSTEE: Ruth Ann Mullenax\r\n\t109 Duncan Run Road\r\n\tArbovale, WV 24915-5523\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14287\r\nESTATE OF: AVERY ARNOLD HAMBRICK, JR.\r\nADMINISTRATOR: William Arnold Hambrick\r\n\t18840 Midland Trail West\r\n\tCrawley, WV 24931-7029\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14288\r\nESTATE OF: PHILIP JOHN SHAFER\r\nEXECUTRIX: Philissa M. Taylor-Plunkett\r\n\t625 Grimes Creek Lane\r\n\tHardy, VA 24101-6303\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14289\r\nESTATE OF: LEWIS RAY BULLOCK\r\nEXECUTOR: Damione Bullock\r\n\t1431 Pine Grove Road\r\n\tArbovale, WV 24915-5511\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14290\r\nESTATE OF: EVERETTE LEE TINNEY\r\nADMINISTRATRIX: Camella J. Ervin\r\n\t2680 Germany Road\r\n\tRenick, WV 24966-1506\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14291\r\nESTATE OF: RICHARD C. BURNS\r\nEXECUTRIX: Frances Burns\r\n\t1399 Russell Scott Road\r\n\tHillsboro, WV 24946-8570\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14293\r\nESTATE OF: CLAUDE G. SIMMONS\r\nEXECUTRIX: Sandra F. Simmons\r\n\tP. O. Box 266\r\n\tHillsboro, WV 24946-0066\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on August 30, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n9\/2\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE\r\n\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time certified Police Officer. Job duties include but not limited to: Enforcing the law and all Ordinances within the town limits, code enforcement, patrolling, respond to calls, public assistance, serve warrants and other related activities, as needed.\r\n\r\nAll applicants must be a US Citizen and at least 18 years of age. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, possess a valid driver's license, able to work various schedules including weekends and holidays, be in good physical condition, and pass a background check and drug screening.\r\n\r\nSalary will be negotiable.\r\n\r\nBenefits include paid holidays, paid personal days, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance. Uniforms and equipment will be furnished.\r\n\r\nApplications may be obtained from or r\u00e9sum\u00e9s sent to: \r\n\tTown of Marlinton\r\n\t709 Second Avenue\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954\r\nor via email to townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net\r\nFor more information call 304-799-4315.\r\nApplications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s must be received by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021. \r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.\r\n\t8\/19\/4c\r\n\r\nMEETING NOTICE\r\nRegion 4 Planning and Development Council will have an Executive Committee Meeting Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom Meeting. The Region 4 PDC Office is located at 885 Broad Street, Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. \r\nPlease call 304-872-4970 for further information regarding attending this meeting online.\r\n9\/9\/1c
