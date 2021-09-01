Monoclonal antibody treatments available at PMH\r\n\r\nIf you have tested positive for COVID-19, one of the first questions you may have is, What can I do to reduce the risk of getting sicker? \r\n\r\nThe good news is there are treatments available that may reduce that risk. Depending on your age, health history and how long you have had symptoms of COVID-19, you may qualify for a promising form of treatment known as monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment.\r\n\r\nSome early evidence suggests that mAb treatment can reduce the amount of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes COVID-19) in a person\u2019s system. This amount is known as viral load. Having a lower viral load means you may have milder symptoms, thereby decreasing the likelihood of you needing to stay in the hospital or progressing to more severe disease.\r\n\r\nmAb treatment may help people who:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Have a positive COVID-19 test \r\n\r\n\u2022 Have had symptoms for less than 10 days\r\n\r\n\u2022 Are at high risk of getting more serious symptoms\r\n\r\n\u2022 DO NOT require hospitalization or supplemental oxygen.\r\n\r\nPocahontas Memorial Hospital has mAb treatment available. You will need to be evaluated by a healthcare provider in our Rural Health Clinic, our Emergency Department or your own Primary Care Provider. If you are an appropriate candidate for mAb treatment, your provider can write an order and you can schedule an appointment to receive the infusion at PMH.\r\n\r\nInfusions are scheduled through PMH\u2019s Outpatient Infusion program. Provider orders may be faxed to 304-799-6729; or you may call 304-799-7400 ext 2610 to schedule.\r\n\r\nMonoclonal antibody treatment is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not been vaccinated and would like to schedule a vaccination, please call the Pocahontas County Health Department at 304-799-4154, your local pharmacy or your provider\u2019s office.
