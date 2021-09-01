After a lot of hard work, we were able to open the museum by Pioneer Days. \r\n\r\nWe had had three huge trees fall on the grounds over the last year and a half, one of which had fallen across the front porch and badly damaged the handicapped ramp. \r\n\r\nThanks to the people who dealt with these and removed the debris. Home Sweet Home Builders repaired the ramp and disposed of the poison oak- covered huge trunk just in time. \r\n\r\nThanks to Nancy Martin and Steve and Connie Zeitler, who joined me in cleaning the main house, which was a mess after the long closure.\r\n\r\nWe had a lot of visits over Pioneer Days and are appreciative of the generous donations. We were able to hold the Spelling Bees and Pocahontas County History Contests beneath the trees, with the Price Cemetery and river as the backdrop. Enormous appreciation to Mary Sue and Mike Burns for providing traditional music before and between contests.\r\n\r\nWe are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are conducted, and can be scheduled for other days and times by calling 304-799-4369.\r\n\r\nBeginning September 9, tours will be offered every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. \r\n\r\nAnyone interested in volunteering as a tour guide should contact Bill or Denise McNeel.\r\n\r\nAnnual dues are $20, and I thank those members who already sent theirs in.\r\n\r\nMembers are needed to work on the grounds and organize meetings. \r\n\r\nThe Kee Cabin is clean and open to visitors.\r\n\r\nChildren love it. \r\n\r\nBooks available for sale at the Museum and The Pocahontas Times, now include reprints of The Durbin Route; Historical Sketches of Pocahontas County, by William T. Price, first published in 1901; Pocahontas County History \u2013 1981; The Greenbrier River Trail through the Eyes of History; as well as the In Loving Memory Cemetery Books, compiled by the Pocahontas County Genealogy Group. \r\n\r\nAdmission to the museum is $5 for adults, $4 for students and $15 for a family of 4 \u2013 add a dollar for each additional child. School groups (including home school) are free. \r\n\r\nMembers also visit free of charge.\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Historical Society needs more members, and would like someone to volunteer to put together the annual newsletter.
