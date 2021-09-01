John Franklin Dilley, 84, of Marlinton, went to be with our Lord Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.\r\n\r\nBorn June 7, 1937, at Mill Point, he was a son of the late Boyd Uldrick Dilley and Mary Lucile Arbogast Dilley. \r\n\r\nJohn graduated from Hillsboro High School, served in the United States Air Force, was a proud veteran, and worked as a parts manager for many years. \r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Lee, Robert and David; a son, Craig A. Dilley; and great-grandson, Bryce Crace. \r\n\r\nHe is survived by son, John W. Dilley, of Oxnard, California; daughters, Pamela S. Moore (Jackie), and Kimberly Sparks Ober (Roger), of Marlinton; sister-in-law, Wilma Dilley, of Dunmore; grandchildren, La\u2019Nay Dilley, Lee-Ann Hessler (Brandon), Lizza Dilley, Jonathan Moore, Jeremy Moore (Morgin), Melinda Moore (Chuck), Jackie Moore (Crystal), Jeffrey Moore, Sophia Dilley, Gretta Dilley and Conlin Halterman; great-grandchildren, William Dilley, Kimberly Gutierrez, Jackson Hessler, Bracie Sheets, Dakota Sheets, Jeffrey Moore, Jr. (Havyn), Joshua Moore (Brittany], Jerika Moore, Jerico Moore, Jason Moore, Lillie Moore, Blake Giese and Stevee Crace; one great-great-grandchild, Jacksen Moore; several special nieces and nephews; and \u201cadopted daughter,\u201d Patricia McComb. \r\n\r\nJohn was affectionately known to many as \u201cMr. D.\u201d He was a kind, caring, loving man, and he will be dearly missed\r\nPer his wishes, the body was cremated, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. \r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Veterans program of your choice.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
Leave a Reply