PMH HealthBeat

PMH Urges Community to Wear Masks

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital reminds our community to wear masks when in public when social distancing is not possible. We ask members of the community not to become complacent, although we are all weary of the situation.

All of us in healthcare truly understand how hard it is to wear a mask, but this is a selfless act that we do to protect our community, our loved ones that may be compromised, and our elderly population.

Wearing a mask is especially important now as our businesses and public places open back up and our society begins moving again.

In April, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital began requiring all patients and staff entering the hospital to wear a face mask. This policy is reviewed monthly and will continue as long as it is deemed necessary.

Homemade fabric masks are acceptable for patients and non-clinical employees of the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (for example, grocery stores and pharmacies) and especially in areas of significant community transmissions.