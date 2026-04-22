Thanks to the support of community members, as well as PMH employees, the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has invested nearly $20,000 into the hospital facility just in the last year. Since its inception in 1972, the Auxiliary has funded more than $200,000 in equipment and improvements.

The PMH Auxiliary is deeply grateful for the community’s support of their many fundraisers including the Christmas Love Light Tree, the annual basket raffle, bake sales, and bakeless bake sales. The Auxiliary also independently stocks the Gift Shop, with all proceeds from the shop going toward improvements as well. Small purchases or donations of $5 or $10 quickly add up to major improvements for patient care.

For example, a few of the Auxiliary’s purchases this past year include:

• Ocular Eye Machine (Tono Pen) for the Emergency Department – this handheld, portable device is used to quickly and accurately measure intraocular pressure to screen for glaucoma.

• Patient Recliners for Acute Care – two recliners have been purchased this year for patient rooms.

• Salt Spreader for the Maintenance Department – luckily, this purchase was made just in time for one of the first snow events of the season last fall.

• Floor scrubber for the Housekeeping Department.

• Food processor, waffle maker, and professional grade toaster for the Dietary Department.

• Tall stools for the Laboratory Department.

• STAR Program Bundle and Peabody Developmental Motor Scales for the Rehab Department – STAR provides evidence-based practices for promoting various areas of childhood development for students with Autism and other developmental disabilities; while Peabody is an assessment tool for early childhood development.

The Auxiliary encourages anyone interested in joining their group to attend their next meeting Tuesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. in the hospital conference room. You may commit as much or as little time to the group as you wish; you are just asked to be willing to work toward the good of the hospital.