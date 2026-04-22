Joseph Leon Heffernan, lovingly known as “Joe Fish,” peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of generosity, hard work and a deep love for both the sea and the mountains.

Born on July 10, 1949, in Norfolk, Virginia, he was a son of the late Joseph Leon Heffernan and Margaret Mae Heffernan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Heffernan Shearer.

Joe spent much of his life on the water, where he found both his livelihood and his passion. A commercial fisherman for many years, he worked the waters from Virginia Beach to the Outer Banks, developing a deep respect for the ocean and all it provided. Even later in life, he proudly maintained his commercial fishing license.

Though he eventually made his home in the mountains, Joe never left the sea behind. He brought it with him – quite literally – sharing his love of seafood with his community. Known affectionately as “Joe Fish,” he supplied friends, neighbors and visitors with hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds of fresh shrimp and seafood over the years.

Joe also had a passion for skiing and rarely missed a day on the slopes at Snowshoe over the past 30 years. Beyond his own enjoyment, he found great fulfillment in giving back, generously volunteering his time with Challenged Athletes of West Virginia at Snowshoe. His kindness and willingness to help others made a lasting impact on many lives.

Joe will be remembered for his generous spirit and his unwavering appreciation for the simple joys of life – good food, good company and time spent outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, Joe would be honored if donations are made in his memory to Challenged Athletes of West Virginia at Snowshoe.