Thursday, April 21, 1926

Marriage is a desperate thing – John Seldon

They say that the courthouse is the theater of the South, and it is true that truth is stranger than fiction. For instance, in no serious play would there be three husbands in attendance upon the trial of their wife for murder. Yet, that was seen in this county.

At October term, Mrs. Ella Irene Buzzard, her son-in-law, Joe Collins, and Mrs. Joe Collins, were tried upon a charge of killing Mrs. Lou Collins, mother of Joe Collins, at Clover Lick. The trial resulted in a hung jury.

At the April term this year, another trial was held and a verdict of involuntary man-slaughter was returned, and Judge Sharp imposed a jail sentence of 30 days and costs of the suit as punishment. It was a celebrated case, and it was presented and tried thoroughly and well.

The three men who watched the first trial with peculiar interest were three men who had, at some time or other, been married to Mrs. Buzzard. Mrs. Buzzard comes from one the oldest and most respected families in the county and her own life has been eventful. She is the daughter of Mrs. Ellen Buzzard, who departed this life during the recent inclement winter aged over a hundred years. Joe Collins is a young veteran of the late war, and a hardworking and industrious man, who had made a good living for his family and who had accumulated substantial savings, about all of which has been expended in defending the case. His young wife received more sympathy than any of the defendants.

The trouble grew out of a family row in their house last September. The three defendants had arranged to take a motor trip north, and Joe’s mother presented a problem as to her care and attention while the rest of the family would be touring the country. She was in bad health and Joe tried to have her admitted to the county hospital for treatment, offering to pay the charges, but to this his mother did not agree, for there is an anomalous condition in this county, growing out of the fact that our county hospital is at the same time our county poor house, the terror of myriads of worthy persons. So that morning there was a family quarrel that attracted the attention of the neighbors. There is no question but that all were consumed with furious anger, and anger always manages everything badly. Old Mrs. Collins was put out on the back porch with her luggage. There she appeared to be helpless and was removed by neighbors to another home, while Joe went to consult the universal advisor, the nearest squire. On his return, having no apprehensions apparently of serious consequence he did not pay any particular attention to his mother, who within a few hours passed away. The case could not be ignored for it became the subject of great interest throughout the county.

Here was an aged woman who had died from the combined effects of old age, disease, anger, excitement and rough treatment and this, combined with the near relationship of the parties concerned, made a celebrated case.

SPRINGS SOLD

The Minnehaha Springs Hotel property has been purchased by H. A. W. Hobbs, of Miami, Florida. Mr. Hobbs will open the hotel May 15. This property consists of a large hotel property, a big bathing pool, and one of the finest springs to be found anywhere.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clawson Underwood, of Beaver Creek, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cash Miller at Clawson, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Barlow at Wood-row, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Hames McClure at Wood-row, a son.