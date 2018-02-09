Loretta Lynn Sharp Kellum, age 50 of Rocky Point, North Carolina, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed from her earthly life Friday, January 26, 2018.

Born June 25, 1967, in Lake County, Illinois, she was a daughter of Curtis R. and Patricia Sharp.

Loretta was a lady filled with courage and strength, no matter what challenges were dealt in her life. She always faced adversity with a smile. Her children were her world, as she nurtured and cared for them.

She said to us, “Today remember me not with tears of sorrow, for my destiny is now complete, and I am smiling.” She has left to all of us the gifts of hope, courage and faith, which is and always will be Loretta’s legacy.

Loretta’s parents grew up in Pocahontas County. Her maternal grandparents were the late Cecil and Stella Gay; and paternal grandparents, the late Norman and Lola Lambert Sharp.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ashley Ryann Kellum.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved children, Hunter Kellum and Dakota Kellum; sisters, Melva Wescott and Cathy Dalimonte, and husband, David; former husband and friend, Gregory Kellum; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, who loved Loretta.

Funeral service was held January 29 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel in Burgaw, North Carolina, with Rev. Merrell McKoy officiating. Interment was in Riverview Memorial Park.

Memorials in Loretta’s name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.donate.jdr.org