Phyllis Plyler Patterson, age 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at her home.

Phyllis was born November 20, 1946, in Bartow. She truly lived life to the fullest through her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen Plyler.

She is survived by her second husband, Presley “Pete” Patterson; son, Todd Plyler, and wife, Lisa; grandson Stephen; step-son, Kevin Patterson, and wife, Sheri; step-daughter, Kim Patterson; step-grandchildren, Brandon, Kylie and Kalvin; two brothers, Dharl Wilfong and Danny Wilfong; and two sisters, Linda Travers and Kay Jeans.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness and well wishes.

Memorial service was held February 9 at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.