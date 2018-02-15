Frances Jean Kershner, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2018, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Born in 1930 in Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late William W. and Hallie M. Clutter.

Frances attended Second Baptist Church in Ashland, Kentucky, for many years where she was an active member of the Friendship Class of the church. She worked for the C & P Telephone Company in Lewisburg and had many friends with whom she enjoyed traveling. After leaving Lewisburg, she moved to Ashland, Kentucky, where she enjoyed being a housewife for 54 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John W. Kershner; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Bonnie Clutter.

Sadly she leaves behind her son, Douglas Kershner, and wife, Patti, of Shelbyville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Agnes Simmons, of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held February 5 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral home in Lewisburg with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Interment was in the Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.

