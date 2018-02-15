Arthur William “Art” Player, age 78, of Clayton, North Carolina, was called to his Heavenly Father Thursday, January 25, 2018, following an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born January 10, 1940, in Wilson, North Carolina, he was the youngest of five children of the late Charles Robert and Adele Matthews Player.

Art was a 1958 graduate of Central High School in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He served in the United States Coast Guard. In 1959, he met his loving wife, Eloise Ruckman, of Pocahontas County. The couple married April 7, 1961, in Washington, D.C., where they met.

He began a career with the United States Postal Service in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1966 and retired in 1992 with 26 years of service.

Art and Eloise loved to travel. During their journey through life together, they visited all 50 states. During his 26 years of retirement, he and Eloise traveled to more than 60 countries.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eloise; three daughters; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held February 3 at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home in Wilson, North Carolina. Interment with Military Honors was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Believers Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1133, Clayton, NC 27528.