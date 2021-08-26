\r\nJames Malcolm Sumlin, US Army-SP4, Vietnam Veteran, 81, of Inverness, Florida passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Brooksville, Florida.\r\nLois Rae Krandall Sumlin, PFC-US Army, Vietnam Veteran, 77, of Inverness, Florida passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Brooksville, Florida.\r\nJames was born July 21, 1940 in Clearwater, Florida.\u00a0 Lois was born on March 10, 1944 in Butte, Montana.\u00a0 This loving couple met in 1962 in Texas during their service in the US Army. It was love at first sight. They married on December 17, 1962, then pursed their dream of creating a wonderful large family. They had 59 golden years together.\u00a0\r\nOne of the couple\u2019s many passions was to teach their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren survival and home economics skills.\u00a0 They loved to camp, fish, cook, can, sew and much more.\u00a0 Through all these years of dedication and love for each other, they always seemed to turn to service for others, which became their second passion after family. They were very active within their church and the Salvation Army, feeding the homeless and much more.\u00a0\u00a0 They were two lovebirds who will be dearly missed. \r\n James and Lois were preceded in death by their sons, Larry Sumlin and Todd Sumlin; their daughters, Susan Sumlin and Loralyn Sumlin; and a grandson, Cody Sumlin.\r\nThey are survived by their sons, Scott Sumlin, David Sumlin, John Sumlin and Tyler Sumlin; countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren; James\u2019 sister, Sylvia Osborne; and Lois\u2019 sister, Gail Hyer, of Marlinton.\r\nA funeral service was held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Church of the Latter Day Saints in Lecanto, Florida, with Bishop Nixon officiating.\u00a0 A graveside service for both James and Lois was held at Hill of Rest Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the US Army Honors and Ceremonial Team from Fort Stewart, Georgia,\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at www.veteranfuneralcare.com