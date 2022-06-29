Penny Drewry (Glenna Jewel Gibson), age 94, of Brownstown, Michigan, passed away Monday, May 2, 2021.
She was a daughter of the late Willie and Stella Gibson.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Gibson Cemetery.
