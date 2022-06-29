Thursday, June 29, 1922

Next Sunday is the day set apart by the Governor of West Virginia for the people to assemble in the churches and school houses and there, as a committee of the whole country, consider the state of the Union.

It is in the days of reactions, from a period of exaltation and sacrifice. In the days of war, the country stood the test. It was apparent that the country was sound in health, and that the citizens of the United States were ready to stand by their country. And having stood that shock of war, the people returned to the inglorious arts of peace. Then some disturbing signs were observed in a class of loose tongued and irresponsible persons who raised a false clamor against our country. With nothing to lose, they advocate destruction. The plan of civilized life that has brought so much peace, prosperity, happiness and contentment to the people, means nothing to them. They belong to the firebug class that would destroy the work of the industrious just to see the blaze. So much noise has been made by this handful of discontented cranks that it has been considered proper to call for a show of hands on next Sunday, and the response that has been made to the proclamation shows how faint and weak is the trace of disaffection in this country. To the proposition for a public expression of loyalty to our country, there has not been a doubtful word or hostile gesture…

We are used to the ways of peace. As the wise man defined them: In peace, patriotism really consists only in this – that everyone sweeps before his own door, minds his own business, also learns his own lesson, that it may be well with him in his own house.

WEDDING

Russell Everett Dilley and Miss Lela Elizabeth Gum were married at Elkins Tuesday, June 20, 1922… The bride is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. E. Gum, of Huntersville.

SITLINGTON

Last week we had to make a trip to Richmond, Va., and did not get to beat out the Sitlington news on that account. We had a very nice trip, except for a bunch of Virginia soldiers who were going to camp to tune up their shootin’ eyes and who had already tuned up their fighting spirit with “Old Virginia Cawn,” and made themselves obnoxious on the train. Nothing occurred to mar the pleasantness of the trip.

Robert Walker and Carl Nottingham wobbled into Sitlington Saturday with a Ford and John Malcom was looking one over. If we get many more cars in Sitlington, we will have to appoint Bill Jones, Traffic Cop, and put him at the corner of Snake Street and Tin Can Avenue.

WEST UNION

Mrs. Clawson Beverage is spending a few days with Mrs. Arnot McNeill at Onoto.

Miss Alice Beverage has returned from Cloverlick, where she had been visiting relatives and friends.

Mr. and Mrs. Milburn Sharp were visiting at Clawson Beverage’s last week.

Mr. and Mrs. Uriah Beverage were at Marlinton last week to see their daughter, Mrs. Beard, who has been very ill with typhoid fever.

Alex Hefner, of Buckeye, spent Sunday with his daughter, Mrs. W. J. Gilmore.

The Galford brothers have started the big sawmill and are doing a flourishing business.

Editor Times;

There seems to be very properly a great interest in Sunday Schools at this time, and a bare possibility that men may adopt the Sunday School work instead of real heart religion.

Our commentators on the lessons shows us about the preaching of Jeremiah and its effects, but fail to apply the lesson to our own time. They do not seem to know that there is no difference in the effect of real God-sent truth in the days of Jeremiah and all other days, including the present. The present decay in spirituality and effective church work is due to preachers and people attempting what is humanly impossible. When God sends men to Marlinton to preach, it is to preach to the people of Marlinton and not about the sins of Brazil.

“How can they hear without a preacher, and how can they preach except they be sent?”

A God-sent minister is not afraid of the face of clay. His words are as burning coals on the hearts of the people.

Not only preachers, but teachers of the Sunday Schools need to be filled with the Holy Ghost. How men and women can undertake such great responsibility without the needed preparation is an unthinkable mystery. Oh, for a church of one accord, with one purpose, one spirit, standing before the world as a united and well disciplined army, instead of straggling, disorganized recruits. With such a church in such an attitude nothing under heaven would be impossible, if preachers and laymen cry mightily to God for the needed baptism of the Holy Ghost and with fire.

Observer

Renick, W. Va.