ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 29, 2022.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14369

APPOINTMENT DATE: MARCH 7, 2022

ESTATE NAME: FRANCES MILLER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Charlotte Shaw

453 Crooked Fork Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-5530

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 22, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/30/2c

Notice of Administration to Creditors,

Distributees & Legatees

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 29, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14408

APPOINTMENT DATE: JUNE 27, 2022

ESTATE NAME: GERALDINE DUNBRACK NUCKOLES

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Brooklynn Moore

1827 Bald Hill Loop

Madison, NC 27025-7625

Subscibed and sworn to before me on June 27, 2022

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/30/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 22, 2022.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14346

ESTATE OF: MARTIN ALLEN CARR

ADMINISTRATRIX: Janice Gibson

14667 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924-9001

ESTATE NUMBER: 14348

ESTATE OF: CARL OWEN MCCARTY

ADMINISTRATRIX: Ellen Louise McCarty

11672 Frost Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14358

ESTATE OF: HARRY REID MITCHELL

EXECUTOR: Gregory Mosesso

1100 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1336

ESTATE NUMBER: 14367

ESTATE OF: JOAN B. BEVERAGE

EXECUTRIX: Gail F. Burns

8025 West Fall Lane

Clarksburg, WV 26301-8074

ESTATE NUMBER: 14382

ESTATE OF: ROBERT KISER CONNOR

EXECUTRIX: Myrna Henkel

188 Bellview Road

Harrisonburg, Va 22802-0101

ESTATE NUMBER: 14403

ESTATE OF LILLIAN L. MORRIS

EXECUTOR: Rebecca Rabel

564 N Fork Ext. Road

Green Bank, WV 24944-1104

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 16, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/23/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO: MARGIE LUCILLE HULL

18475 POCAHONTAS TRAIL

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV 24986

DOB: MARCH 22, 1954

Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-M38D-00038

Family Court Civil Action No.: 22-DV-33

ORDER OF PUBICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.

This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until July 12, 2022.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of July 2022, at 2 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 24th day of June 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

6/30/1c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO: JASON CASSELL

2366 EDRAY ROAD

MARLINTON, WV 24954

DATE OF BIRTH: January 16, 1980

Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-M38D-00037

Family Court Civil Action No.: 22-DV-32

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify the Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAME REPSONDENT

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office. This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until July 12, 2022.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of July 2022 at 11:30 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 24th day of June 2022, at 3:26 p.m.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

6/30/1c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated April 1, 2021, executed by Borrower(s), Garret M. Sharp, to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, the Trustee, of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 396, at Page 247. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 90 Caribbean Ln, Marlinton, WV 24954. Pill & Pill, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee by an APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated April 6, 2022, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 407, at Page 498. Borrower(s) defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustees have been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustees will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: July 7, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements, appurtenances and easements thereunto belonging, lying and being near Campbelltown on the waters of Stony Creek, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a ten inch Sycamore, at corner to Lot No. 15, located S 74 W 451 feet from the 8 inch steel pipe, which is the SE gate post at the entrance to the property and running S 81-44 W 128.8 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 72-22 W 112.8 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 67-56 W 133.4 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 87-04 W 79 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 76-28 W 219.9 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 70-22 W 153.7 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 72-44 W 137.2 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 71-56 E 790.44 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 48-17 E 175.7 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 21-56 E 50.3 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 47-16 E 34 feet to the place of beginning and containing 3.3 acres, more or less. And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Garret M. Sharp, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Karen S. Lane, said Deed bearing date the 1st day of April, 2021, and of record at Deed Book 392, Page 179 in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

TERMS OF SALE:

1) The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2) The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1.

3) The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4) The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5) The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6) The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

By: Richard A. Pill, Member

Pill & Pill, PLLC

85 Aikens Center

Edwin Miller Boulevard

P.O. Box 440

Martinsburg, WV 25402

(304) 263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

6/23/2c

NOTICE

There will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit at the Greenbrier Grille located at 814 First Avenue in Marlinton Thursday, July 7, 2022, at noon. All interested parties may attend.

6/30/1c