ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Claim Deadline: Monday, August 29, 2022.
ESTATE NUMBER: 14369
APPOINTMENT DATE: MARCH 7, 2022
ESTATE NAME: FRANCES MILLER
ADMINISTRATRIX: Charlotte Shaw
453 Crooked Fork Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-5530
Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 22, 2022.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
6/30/2c
Notice of Administration to Creditors,
Distributees & Legatees
First Publication Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022
Claim Deadline: Monday, August 29, 2022
ESTATE NUMBER: 14408
APPOINTMENT DATE: JUNE 27, 2022
ESTATE NAME: GERALDINE DUNBRACK NUCKOLES
ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Brooklynn Moore
1827 Bald Hill Loop
Madison, NC 27025-7625
Subscibed and sworn to before me on June 27, 2022
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
6/30/2c
ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
First Publication Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Claim Deadline: Monday, August 22, 2022.
ESTATE NUMBER: 14346
ESTATE OF: MARTIN ALLEN CARR
ADMINISTRATRIX: Janice Gibson
14667 Seneca Trail
Buckeye, WV 24924-9001
ESTATE NUMBER: 14348
ESTATE OF: CARL OWEN MCCARTY
ADMINISTRATRIX: Ellen Louise McCarty
11672 Frost Road
Dunmore, WV 24934-9025
ESTATE NUMBER: 14358
ESTATE OF: HARRY REID MITCHELL
EXECUTOR: Gregory Mosesso
1100 10th Avenue
Marlinton, WV 24954-1336
ESTATE NUMBER: 14367
ESTATE OF: JOAN B. BEVERAGE
EXECUTRIX: Gail F. Burns
8025 West Fall Lane
Clarksburg, WV 26301-8074
ESTATE NUMBER: 14382
ESTATE OF: ROBERT KISER CONNOR
EXECUTRIX: Myrna Henkel
188 Bellview Road
Harrisonburg, Va 22802-0101
ESTATE NUMBER: 14403
ESTATE OF LILLIAN L. MORRIS
EXECUTOR: Rebecca Rabel
564 N Fork Ext. Road
Green Bank, WV 24944-1104
Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 16, 2022.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
6/23/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
TO: MARGIE LUCILLE HULL
18475 POCAHONTAS TRAIL
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV 24986
DOB: MARCH 22, 1954
Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-M38D-00038
Family Court Civil Action No.: 22-DV-33
ORDER OF PUBICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the respondent.
The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.
This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until July 12, 2022.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of July 2022, at 2 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 24th day of June 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk
By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy
6/30/1c
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
TO: JASON CASSELL
2366 EDRAY ROAD
MARLINTON, WV 24954
DATE OF BIRTH: January 16, 1980
Magistrate Court Case No.: 22-M38D-00037
Family Court Civil Action No.: 22-DV-32
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify the Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAME REPSONDENT
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office. This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until July 12, 2022.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of July 2022 at 11:30 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 24th day of June 2022, at 3:26 p.m.
Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk
By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy
6/30/1c
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated April 1, 2021, executed by Borrower(s), Garret M. Sharp, to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, the Trustee, of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 396, at Page 247. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 90 Caribbean Ln, Marlinton, WV 24954. Pill & Pill, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee by an APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated April 6, 2022, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 407, at Page 498. Borrower(s) defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustees have been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustees will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: July 7, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.
All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements, appurtenances and easements thereunto belonging, lying and being near Campbelltown on the waters of Stony Creek, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a ten inch Sycamore, at corner to Lot No. 15, located S 74 W 451 feet from the 8 inch steel pipe, which is the SE gate post at the entrance to the property and running S 81-44 W 128.8 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 72-22 W 112.8 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 67-56 W 133.4 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 87-04 W 79 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 76-28 W 219.9 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 70-22 W 153.7 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 72-44 W 137.2 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence N 71-56 E 790.44 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 48-17 E 175.7 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 21-56 E 50.3 feet to a 3/4 inch iron pipe; thence S 47-16 E 34 feet to the place of beginning and containing 3.3 acres, more or less. And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Garret M. Sharp, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Karen S. Lane, said Deed bearing date the 1st day of April, 2021, and of record at Deed Book 392, Page 179 in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.
TERMS OF SALE:
1) The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.
2) The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1.
3) The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.
4) The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.
5) The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.
6) The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.
Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
By: Richard A. Pill, Member
Pill & Pill, PLLC
85 Aikens Center
Edwin Miller Boulevard
P.O. Box 440
Martinsburg, WV 25402
(304) 263-4971
foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com
6/23/2c
NOTICE
There will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit at the Greenbrier Grille located at 814 First Avenue in Marlinton Thursday, July 7, 2022, at noon. All interested parties may attend.
6/30/1c
