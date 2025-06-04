Karen O’Neil

Track Coach

The Pocahontas County High School track team had a great season this year. Sophomore Allyson Taylor broke the school discus record during the regional track meet, throwing an outstanding 117’ 02” – more than 12 feet farther than the previous school record. The girls’ team took second place in the regional track meet, with 90 points total, and the boys’ team took third, with 99 points. In all, 17 members of the team qualified for the WVSSAC state championship, and all did extremely well.

The state championship was incredibly challenging this year, as many state meet records were broken during the two-day event. At the state tournament, Allyson Taylor again threw incredibly well, taking second place in the state championship. The boys’ shuttle team (C. Vandevender, C. Cover, T. Brock, W. O’Ganian) missed out on a medal by an incredible 0.01s. An unfortunate hamstring injury to Douvaughn Morris in the 100m preliminary race ended his hopes for a medal. Teammates C. Cover and N. Wimer stepped in for him in the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams, respectively.

The team would like to thank the William Dilley Fund and Green Bank Observatory for their financial support of the team.

The state track meet championship results for PCHS are:

• Florian Baudler (14th place: 4x800m)

• Abbey Bauserman: (11th place: 100m; 12th place: 4x100m)

• Trenton Brock (9th place: Shuttles; 15th place: 110m hurdles)

• Colton Cover (9th place: Shuttles; 12th place: 4x200m; 14th place: 4x100m)

• Dawson Deputy (14th place: 4x800m)

• Riley Cassel (11th place: High Jump; 12th place: 4x100m; 13th place: 4x800m; 16th place: 4x400m)

• Sabrina Hammons (12th place: 4x100m; 13th place: 4x800m)

• Ramona Hardy (13th place: 4x800m; 16th place: 4x400m)

• Willa Hardy (12th place: 4x100m; 13th place: 4x800m; 16th place: 4x400m)

• Douvaughn Morris (100m: 15th place; 200m, 4x100m, 4x200m: DNS, injury)

• Will O’Ganian (9th place: Shuttles; 12th place: 4x200m; 14th place: 4x100m)

• Dallas Sharp (14th place: 4x800m)

• Allyson Taylor (2nd place: discus; 11th place: High Jump; 16th place: 4x400m)

• Luke Taylor (14th place: 4x800m)

• Nate Wimer (10th place: Long Jump; 12th place: 4x200m; 14th place: 4x100m)

• Carter Vandevender (9th place: Shuttles & High Jump; 12th place: 4x200m; 14th place: 4x100m)